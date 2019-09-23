Best bet: LAURA'S POSSE (2)

Best value: RISKY SOUR (8)

FIRST: La Negrita drops after displaying improved speed in last; set for breakthrough. Days of Spring also gets class relief and could be in the garden spot if top selection hits the wall in the lane. Launch Sequence needed last; forward move predicted.

SECOND: Laura's Posse is fresh and projects as the controlling speed; handicapping 101. All Clear runs late and should pack amplified kick with slight cutback in distance. Bustin Mach Four outworked 73 rivals in half-mile drill Sept. 7; very interesting.

THIRD: Final Say moves to grass and is from a dam that has thrown two turf winners. Overbold owns speed and starts from the fence; very dangerous. Bail Out makes first start with maiden-claiming tag and third outing of form cycle; right in the thick of this.

FOURTH: Talespin regressed in last after improved effort in prior; rebounds at juicy ticket. Sobersick N Sorry also took backward step in most recent after fast-figured fifth two back; worth long look. Da Berg drops and returns to dirt; improvement expected.

FIFTH: Soulmate gets rider upgrade after racing too close to the pace in last; return to rating tactics is a key. Conforto was a clear-cut second in last; very playable. Inscom was a determined winner on Belmont sod just 13 days ago; could easily take another.

SIXTH: Stunning Munnings is training with a purpose for first start in 63 days; primed and ready. Spanish Point compiled sneaky-good work tab for potent first-out barn (Jorge Abreu); follow the money. Little Farina exits speed-and-fade sixth in debut; tighter with race under belt.

SEVENTH: Rosebud's Hope owns favorable stalker's style in contentious field; rates close call. Dream Passage failed to get job done when favored last time but could easily take this on "A" effort; mixed message. Out of Trouble was a fast-figured third in most recent; must be factored into the mix.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

EIGHTH: Risky Sour was pace- and position-compromised last time; call based on price potential. Scrutinize bounced in last after much-improved third in prior; worth long look. Ninja Dust has the benefit of the rail and could impact if pace meltdown ensues. Shiny Copper Penny is fleet-footed and rates puncher's chance at beefy number.