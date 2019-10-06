Best bet: SUBSIDIARY (5)

Best value: MACHTREE (4)

FIRST: Monmouth Dr compiled tight work tab for first start since gelded; career-best predicted. Yankee Division was an improved third in last; developing and dangerous. Sneads regressed in last after fast-figured placing in prior; rebound threat.

SECOND: Quiet Out East gets class relief after earning improved late-pace and final figures in last. Causforcelebration has finished second in last two starts; runner-up again? Icey Cash compiled three tight works for first start in seven weeks; must consider.

THIRD: T Loves a Fight took backward step in last after logging string of strong efforts; rebounds. Zealous was freshened after winning two straight; training strongly for return. Proschema fired eye-catching half-mile bullet on Sept. 30; right in the thick of this.

FOURTH: Machtree was an even fourth versus pricier field at Colonial last out; nice fit with the locals at this level. Ethan Hunt made forward move in last and now makes third start of form cycle; dangerous. Kitten's Cat consistently logs fast figures; big-time player.

FIFTH: Subsidiary tallied improved internal and final numbers in last; more to come. Miss Imperial owns two wins, three seconds and two thirds from last seven starts; be no surprise. Jennemily owns speed and could play out as the controlling front-runner.

SIXTH: Fast Getaway gets away from the gate fast and could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat. Discretionary Marq packs potent kick and is a five-time winner on Belmont sod. Mo Maverick is fleet-footed and drops; dangerous.

SEVENTH: Chateau is speedy and has won four of last six starts; gets close nod over other Jason Servis- trained runner. Happy Farm, also from Servis stable, gets price hike after winning two in a row; could certainly be the play. Achilles Warrior should benefit from class drop and return to dirt; don't ignore.

EIGHTH: Abby Normal is 0-for-11 but may have found right field; timid call. Bull Feathers gets favorable cutback in distance after displaying improved speed in last; dangerous. Fusi is another that will be aided by Thursday's shorter trip. Deja Raconte has trained sharply since useful fourth in debut; must be factored into the mix.