Best bet: MACHO BOY (1)

Best value: OVERTIME OLIVIA (3)

FIRST: Macho Boy moves to grass after showing improved speed in last; two works in the interim seal the deal. Dubai Bobby is fresh, adds blinkers and drops; very dangerous. Stop Asking makes first start since switching barns and could improve with transfer to turf.

SECOND: Mimi and Charley returns to dirt after displaying newfound early zip in last; main speed with aggressive handling. Gottahaveaholiday owns three seconds from six starts; minor placing again? Will Take Over has worked four times since even third in debut; forward move expected.

THIRD: Overtime Olivia is speedy, drops and returns to main track; breakthrough predicted. Appletini was a front-end maiden winner in last; big-time player. Dazzling Speed was a pace-pressing third in last; right in the thick of this.

FOURTH: Stretchthestory was a late-running third in second start last out; set for best. Mazal Eighteen bested top selection by nearly a length last time; could easily take this. Impazible Girl debuts for capable first-out connections (John KImmel); follow the money.

FIFTH: Channel Island tallied solid late-pace figure when a tough-trip fifth in last; more to give. Fotis is fleet-footed and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Whiskey Is My Wine was third when favored in last; must consider.

SIXTH: Our Last Buck is speedy and training with a purpose for first start in seven weeks; ready to roll. Financialstability was a clear-cut maiden winner in last very playable. Joe's Smokin Gun packs strong late kick on "A" efforts; worth long look.

SEVENTH: So Charming was victimized by tough trip in last but logs swift late-pace figures on best efforts; call based on price potential. Giant Zinger made menacing middle move and flattened last time; tighter in second start since layoff. Pivotal Connection was a willing second in last; must consider.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

EIGHTH: Bumperdoo wheels back in a hurry and drops after chasing fast fractions and fading just eight days ago; call in wide-open nightcap. D'ambrosio was sixth in first start since nine-month absence last time; improvement expected. Woodbury runs late and could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. Run for Boston also would be aided by fast fractions; price will be tempting.