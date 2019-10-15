Best bet: SHARPE AND READY (2)

Best value: TANYA'S GEM (6)

FIRST: Cairo Queen is fresh and drops to lifetime low; call in weak opener. Know Point Given wheels back on 12 days' rest and makes third start of form cycle; price will be tempting. Fusi makes first dirt start; must be considered.

SECOND: Sharpe and Ready compiled eye-catching work tab for first start in more than eight months; ready to roll. Shock Therapy runs late and could be in the garden spot if top selection comes up short in the lane. Four Freedoms is speedy and could prove very tough on a soft lead.

THIRD: Empirically makes first start since gelded and owns fast late-pace figures on "A" game. Sandy Lane Kitten drops after fast-figured fourth in last; very playable. Azzedine is 0-for-20 but logs competitive numbers on best efforts; don't ignore.

FOURTH: Remstin gets class relief and goes turf to dirt; demand fair price on barn mired in protracted slump. Business Cycle shows pattern similar to top selection (drops, moves to main track); could easily take this. Desert Lights has hit the board in nine of last 10 starts; must use in exotics.

FIFTH: Fame to Famous was a clear-cut second in last; half-mile work in the interim seals the deal. Justintimeforwine has drilled three times since speed and fade in last; big-time front-running threat. Feeling Dangerous could be very dangerous in debut after compiling swift work slate; follow the money.

SIXTH: Tanya's Gem is fleet-footed and moves to dirt; crisp half-mile work last week is the clincher. Breaking Bread owns fast back numbers; very interesting. Gypsy Janie was a hard-charging third at 24-1 last time; must be factored into the mix.

SEVENTH: Break Curfew projects as the speed of the speed in compact field; handicapping 101. Our Circle of Love also is quick from the gate but owns five seconds from eight starts; runner-up again? Al Shamkhah gets Lasix for U.S. debut; worth long look.

EIGHTH: No Regrets owns sprinter's speed and looms the controlling front-runner if able to escape AE list. Uncle Curly closed into hot final fraction when a close-up sixth in last; big-time player. Tricky Magician was an even sixth versus pricier field last out; don't ignore. Dashing Dan is fleet-footed and adds blinkers; wire-to-wire threat if top selection scratches.