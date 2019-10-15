TODAY'S PAPER
Steve Matthews' Belmont selections for Thursday, Oct. 17

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Best bet: CURLIN ROAD (1)

Best value: LUCKY RAMSEY (5)

FIRST: Curlin Road gets price boost after clear-cut win in last; more to come. Tour de Force owns speed and fast figures but drops in first start since claimed; mixed message. Mills was second in last two starts; right in the thick of this.

SECOND: Jazzy Lady tallied swift late-pace figure when second in debut; gets there on Thursday. Morality Clause makes second route outing for barn that posts positive stats in such situations; dangerous. Shine Like Bobby has worked two times since third in last; must consider.

THIRD: Mr. Shortandsimple drops, gets rider upgrade and surface switch; forward move predicted. Elite Mission was compromised by wet track and wide trip in debut; improvement expected. Victory Boulevard debuts for potent first-out barn; could be a runner.

FOURTH: Funny Flowers has trained sharply since being eased in slop last month; return to turf is a key. Ava Malone is fresh, working well and hails from Chad Brown barn; dangerous. In Front was an even fourth in debut; worth long look.

FIFTH: Lucky Ramsey was pace- and trip-compromised when a hard-charging second last out; call based on price. Tusk has won two in a row on Delaware sod; very dangerous. Mobridge needed last and is an eight-time winner on Belmont turf; right in the thick of this.

SIXTH: Sargeant Drive is riding a forward line on late-pace and final figures; more in the tank. Allured was a fast-figured second in most recent; big-time player. Super Silver regressed in last after three straight strong efforts; must be factored into the mix.

SEVENTH: Dream Passage exits fast-figured, front-end score; pairs up. My Sister Nat tallied rapid late-pace figures in both stateside starts; very playable. Diamond Play gets confident price boost after winning two in a row on Monmouth grass; very interesting.

EIGHTH: Kit Kat Katie is fresh and projects as the main speed on the rail with aggressive ride. Jen's Battle was an improved third in last; developing and dangerous. Boston Beauties notched rapid final numbers in both starts; logical, short-priced player. Real Doozie returns to maiden-claiming ranks after strong placing last time at Monmouth; right in the thick of this.

