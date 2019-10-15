Best bet: NUTZFORBOLTZ (6)

Best value: FAIRY LINK (5)

FIRST: Four Ten owns speed and logged six tight works for first start in 10 weeks; primed and ready. Point of Humor runs late and could be in the catbird seat if pace meltdown ensues. Teachable Moment fired half-mile since second in last; dangerous. Road to Meath moves to grass for Chad Brown; need more?

SECOND: Delta Gamma is fleet-footed and compiled eye-catching work tab for first start since March; demand value on barn mired in horrible slump. Miss Ross drops and moves to dirt; wake-up potential. Tarallucci displays a profile that's similar to Miss Ross (class relief, switch to main track); must be factored into the mix.

THIRD: Timely Tradition projects as the main speed if race is moved to dirt. Mo Flash could be in the garden spot if top selection hits the wall. Queen Kahen took backward step in last after winning last two; rebound threat. Bareeqa is riding a two-race winning streak; could easily take another.

FOURTH: Brimstone is quick from gate and could prove very tough to collar on an unchallenged lead; speed and a playable price. Orpheus packs potent late kick and added 16th could play to strength. Sir Ballantine also closes strongly and drops to lifetime low Friday; don't ignore.

FIFTH: Fairy Link notched only win on Belmont sod and makes third start of form cycle Friday; breakthrough predicted. Mike's Girl owns sprinter's speed and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Tizprincessa tallied swift late-pace figure in lone start on Belmont grass; right in the thick of this.

SIXTH: Nutzforboltz tallied rapid final fraction in last and should pack even greater wallop with cutback to 7 furlongs. Riken exits speed-and-fade prep in last; tighter om second start since four-month layoff. Big Wonder wheels back in a hurry after front-running maiden win just 12 days ago; must be factored into the mix.

SEVENTH: The Caretaker visually and numerically impressed when a determined winner in last; more to come. London House is speedy and training sharply for first start since February; dangerous. Amundson was a fast-figured winner in last; be no surprise.

EIGHTH: Minit Maus may have finally found a field she can boss on the front end; set for best in third start of form cycle. Double Happiness drops and is improving and lightly raced; big-time threat. Eighty Seven North was a game second in last; must consider. Dancing Slippers is riding a forward line on the numbers and will offer juicy price; very interesting.