FIRST: Elite Mission drops after useful fifth in debut; improvement predicted. Jamflowman has trained consistently for first start since July; interesting. Victory Boulevard debuts for strong first-out barn (Dermot Magner); stay tuned to the tote.

SECOND: Scilly Cay was a well-bet third in debut and fired 5-furlong bullet for return. Dangerous Edge was a fast-figured fourth in last; very dangerous. Pave It compiled solid work tab for first start; must be considered.

THIRD: Baffin Bay was pace compromised when an even fifth in last; forward move expected. Tangled Web is speedy and could prove very tough to collar on an unchallenged lead. Firewater Jake also is quick from gate and is firing bullets for first start in seven weeks; must be factored into the mix.

FOURTH: We Are Family is fresh and training with a purpose; primed for career best. Trial and Error logged five tight drills since fast-figured second in last; could easily take this. Bell Court was dueled into defeat when heavily bet in debut; worth long look.

FIFTH: Lonhtwist was too close to the early fractions last time; amplified kick with cutback to furlongs. Quarky set sizzling splits when a game second in same last race as top selection; big-time player. Tenure is fleet-footed and owns two wins and two seconds from four starts; potential paltry price is the problem.

SIXTH: Invest has trained sharply since non-stressful third in first start since May last out; primed and ready. Hokulea also is working swiftly and could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. Dreamzapper is rested and logs fast numbers on "A" efforts; price will be tempting.

SEVENTH: Getmotherarose has trained strongly since clear-cut victory in last; pairs up. Kitten's Covergirl set scorching splits and faded in first start since nearly yearlong layoff last time; tighter and very dangerous on Thursday. Pslamody drew off to nearly five-length score in first start on Belmont sod last month; right in the thick of this.

EIGHTH: Jazzy Lady tallied swift late-pace figure when a hard-charging second in debut; more to come. Star Command is fresh, adds blinkers and is training sharply; very playable. Antoinette was compromised by wide trip when a close-up fourth in first start; must consider. Coalition Building compiled four tight works for Chad Brown after late-running fifth in debut; be no surprise.