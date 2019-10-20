Best bet: SUPER DUDE (7)

Best value: HUDSON OVERPASS (9)

FIRST: Mrs. S has drilled four times since second to a runaway winner in debut; more to give. Indawin, an uncoupled barn mate of top selection, is training with a purpose for debut; worth long look. Kemba was an improved third in last; developing and dangerous.

SECOND: Jazzy Lady tallied solid late-pace figure when a hard-charging second in first start; rail draw seals the deal on tight-turned inner-turf course. Love of My Heart is working consistently for first start since Aug. 9; very interesting. Cherokee Song was a clear-cut second at 52-1 last time; must be considered.

THIRD: Realm makes third start of form cycle and could be primed for breakthrough in small but contentious field. Plainsman bounced last time after fast-figured placing in prior; rebound potential. You're to Blame is fresh and owns fast final numbers; be no surprise.

FOURTH: Cirque set strong splits when a front-running winner at 64-1 last time; big-price once again. Lovely La La could be in the garden spot if top selection hits the wall in the stretch; likely underlay. Theaterintheround owns sprinter's speed and should be favorably positioned near the front in bulky group.

FIFTH: Girl of Tosconova fired eye-catching 5-furlong bullet for first start in seven weeks; ready to roll. Collegeville Girl had no chance in Grade I Cotillion at Parx last time but was fast-figured winner in prior outing; bounce-back threat. Elegant Rose demolished maidens by an expanding 12 lengths last time; razor-sharp and very dangerous.

SIXTH: Moral Reasoning was second behind a repeat winner in debut; needs scratches to escape AE list. Logic N Reason has worked two times since much-improved third in last; very playable. Ill Will was a tough-trip eighth in lone grass outing; price will be tempting.

SEVENTH: Super Dude logged swift final fraction when a determined winner in last; pairs up. Control Group makes first start since claimed by Jeremiah Englehart after tough-trip placing in last; big-time threat. Leitone returns to dirt after subpar sixth on turf last time; improvement expected. Supreme Aura is fresh, training consistently and could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat; must be factored into the mix.

EIGHTH: Vici is rested and projects as the main speed with aggressive handling. Therapist owns fast late-pace figures and will be in the catbird seat if fractions get fast and furious. Made You Look owns two wins and two seconds from four starts on Belmont sod; right in the thick of this.

NINTH: Hudson Overpass is quick from the gate and should capitalize on unchallenged lead in big field. Clamor has trained strongly for first start since gelded; very dangerous. Exchange Fever finished second in last two starts; must consider. Appointment tallied deceptively fast late-pace figure in first start on Belmont turf this past summer; worth long look at long price.