Best bet: VENTUS (10)

Best value: LOST IN ROME (1)

FIRST: Lost in Rome tallied fast late-pace figures in both starts; call based on price potential. Star of the West compiled tight work tab for first start since claimed by Rudy Rodriguez last summer; dangerous. Tipazo owns three seconds and two thirds from nine outings; exotics inclusion.

SECOND: Smile Bryan was speed-sharpened in dirt sprint last time; duly tightened. Mandate was pace- and trip-compromised on GP sod last out; very playable. Yes for Less is training with a purpose for first start since March; price will be tempting.

THIRD: Tourrista noticeably picked up the tempo in final drill; best guess in field of newcomers. Fauci, from Wes Ward barn, is another with eye-catching training tab; stay tuned to the tote. Garoppolo debuts for Todd Pletcher; obvious contender.

FOURTH: H Man could be ideally positioned in field in which pace collapse appears possible. Javelin, another that runs late, could be in the garden spot if fractions get fast and furious. Lucky Six is speedy and should offer generous price; don't ignore.

FIFTH: Strongerthanuknow projects as the main speed on the rail with heads-up handling. Crescent Lady could be the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues. Helene Jacqueline concluded work tab with two, swift 5-furlong works; very interesting.

SIXTH: Madita compiled bullet-riddled work slate for first start since September; ready to roll. Bareeqa has won two in a row on GP turf; big-time player. Xanthique has notched both wins on Belmont grass; must be factored into the mix.

SEVENTH: Our Troubadour could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat in field that's top heavy with speed. Inside Info also would be aided by likely pace dynamics and makes first start for Brad Cox; very dangerous. Macho Boy compiled an eye-catching work slate for first start since February; price will be tempting.

EIGHTH: Cross Border projects as the controlling speed in field that's light on front-runners. Value Proposition could be perfectly placed if top selection hits the wall in the lane. Forty Under is 1-for-1 on Belmont grass and could get overlooked in the wagering; very interesting.

NINTH: Got Stormy notched impressive training tab for first start since March; set for best. Fifty Five is a seven-time winner on Belmont turf; paltry price is the problem. Rushing Fall, 2-for-2 on Big B turf, owns eight wins and two seconds from 11 starts overall; be no surprise.

10TH: Ventus logged tight work tab for first start since claimed by Rodriguez; career best predicted. Justice of War drops two price levels and could be in the catbird seat if top selection wilts in the stretch. In the Loop returns from more than eight-month absence but was a winner in debut; worth long look. Split Verdict is rested and owns fast back numbers; must be factored into the mix.