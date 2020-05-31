Best bet: MYSTIC GUIDE (8)

Best value: DANFUSI (4)

FIRST: Smiles From Sadie owns sit-and-pounce style that should be well served in weak opener. So Aristocratic has positional speed; very interesting. Our Ticket adds blinkers and could wake up at fat ticket.

SECOND: Adios Amigos could be ideally placed in the stalker's seat in bulky maiden field with ample speed. Son of Darkness may play out as the swiftest of the swift; must consider. Brian's Last Song was a fast-figured second in most recent start; right in the thick of this.

THIRD: Big Thicket packs potent kick and makes first start since claimed by Rudy Rodriguez. Bronx Bomber is fleet-footed and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Shamrock Kid owns two wins from three starts at Belmont Park; dangerous.

FOURTH: Danfusi projects as the controlling speed in big field; four tight works last month seals the deal. Portfolio Hedge has finished second at short odds in both starts; runner-up again? Stash My Money could be the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues.

FIFTH: Kreesie consistently logs the field's fastest late-pace figures. Hannah's Smile was a winner of three of last four starts before going to the bench last fall; dangerous if all is well. Lady Worthington is 1-for-1 on Belmont sod; must be factored into the mix.

SIXTH: Vitanza returns from 88-day absence for strong layoff barn; set for best. Deja Raconte is swift from gate and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Miss Ross could be in the catbird seat if fractions get fast and furious.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

SEVENTH: Aced is fresh and logs fast numbers on "A" efforts. Call the Cat could run past them all if pace meltdown ensues. Le General owns speed and drops to lifetime low; very playable.

EIGHTH: Mystic Guide notched sizzling final fraction when breaking maiden at FG on March 21; more to come. Tap It to Win was a fast-figured winner in last at GP; big-time threat. Will Sing for Wine is another last-race winner that has trained strongly in the interim.

NINTH: Paret did the heavy lifting on the lead when a strong second in lone start on Belmont grass; call based on price potential. Sadler's Joy consistently earns fast final numbers; dangerous. Dot Matrix is right in the thick of this on best efforts; worth long look.

10TH: Dancing Kiki owns a late-running style that should benefit from move to grass. Cemetery V I P was a better-than-it-looks sixth in lone grass outing; worth long look at long price. Snicket makes first turf start for Christophe Clement; must respect. Towering Gaze is from a dam that has produced three turf winners; follow the money.