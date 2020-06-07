Best bet: VENTUS (3)

Best value: MOPOLKA (10)

FIRST: Tri Saint Lorenzo tries turf and could be sitting on wake-up at fat ticket; throw deep in weak opener. Eagles Palace drops after displaying improved speed in last; very dangerous. Point of Humor wheels back in a hurry after speed and fade last week; don't ignore.

SECOND: Who's in Charge projects as the main speed with aggressive handling. Tapizearance could be in the garden spot if top selection wilts in the lane. Septimius Severus fired eye-catching 5-furlong bullet on June 2; worth long look.

THIRD: Ventus makes quick return after pressing swift splits and fading on June 3; duly tightened. Dangerous Edge packs potent kick on best efforts. Soul Fight is 1-for-1 at Belmont Park; very interesting.

FOURTH: Ownitifyouwantit could secure unchallenged lead with top-notch, front-end rider aloft. Cousin Andrew has finished second in both stats; runner-up again? Creed exits tough-trip placing in debut at Tampa; must be factored into the mix.

FIFTH: Love of My Heart may capitalize on soft lead in field that's light on speed. Spice Is Nice owns fast late-pace figures and is training strongly; big-time player. Kansas Kis owns competitive numbers on best efforts; don't overlook.

SIXTH: Merlins Muse compiled tight work tab for first start since November; ready to roll. Tappanzee owns speed and poses a front-end threat on "A" effort. Cape Cod Diva broke her maiden on Belmont turf last summer; worth long look.

SEVENTH: Super Ego starts from the fence and projects as the controlling speed with heads-up handling. Our Last Buck could be ideally placed in the stalker's seat; very dangerous. Danny California needed last and owns fast back numbers; very interesting.

EIGHTH: Tide of the Sea is training with a purpose and owns a win at a marathon distance. No Word consistently logs fast numbers; dangerous. Mr. Alec owns two wins and two seconds from four starts; likely underlay.

NINTH: Adventist is firing bullets for first start since February; class based on price potential. Rocketry also is working swiftly and logs very fast final numbers on best races. Sir Winston, last year's Belmont Stakes winner, could easily roll past them all.

10TH: Mopolka is training sharply and is bred to handle switch to sod. Women Not Easy is fleet-footed and could prove tough to collar on an unchallenged lead. Molly's Nighthawk is 0-for-15 but owns competitive numbers on top efforts. Wild North is lightly raced and has ample room for development; must be factored into the mix.