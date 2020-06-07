Best bet: LOTTIE'S MIZZION (5)

Best value: BAIL OUT (10)

FIRST: Zippy Baby noticeably picked up the tempo in final work; best guess. Sky's Not Falling is from a dam that has thrown two turf winners. Alda also has strong grass breeding; stay tuned to the tote.

SECOND: Bertranda owns field's fastest final figures. Letmetakethiscall is fleet-footed and could play out as the main speed. Bustin to Please owns five wins from 10 starts; must consider.

THIRD: Creative Style could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat. Long May You Run fired eye-catching 5-furlong drill on June 1; worth long look. Reed Kan is 2-for-3 at Belmont Park; very dangerous.

FOURTH: Starship Bubba was a change-of-pace maiden winner at GP last out; takes another. Pretendant could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. Frosted Rose compiled tight work tab for first start in 112 days; don't dismiss.

FIFTH: Lottie's Mizzion was a tough-trip third in 14-horse field last time; sharp training tab seals the deal. Lovely Escort owns speed and should be favorably placed near the front. Kefaliani was second to repeat winner in most recent outing; very playable.

SIXTH: Wegetsdamunnys hails from streaking Christophe Clement stable; call in wide-open turf route. Beau Belle owns swift final numbers on best efforts; dangerous. Eliade and Noor Sahara are uncoupled Chad Brown- trained runners that make stateside debuts; neither would surprise.

SEVENTH: Allure Fortune projects as the swiftest of the swift with heads-up handling. Sharp Starr owns a second and a third in two starts but has failed at short odds in both tries; mixed message. Jewel of Arabia also has a placing and a show in two outings; logical threat.

EIGHTH: Dirty compiled eye-catching training tab for first start since November. Chewing Gum runs late and could be in the catbird seat if fractions get fast and furious. Sayyaaf has finished second in both starts on Belmont turf; must consider. Abiding Star is speedy and a four-time winner on Big B sod; very interesting.

NINTH: Mr. Buff holds an edge on pace and final figures. Build to Suit could be advantageously positioned in the stalker's seat; worth long look. My Boy Tate owns competitive numbers on best efforts; must consider.

10TH: Bail Out is 0-for-13 but owns fast late-pace figures on "A" game; call based on price. Astronaut is bred to handle 10-furlong distance; very interesting. Stare Decisis fits the signature Chad Brown profile (rested, fast figures, sharp work tab); be no surprise. Reliability was a sharp second in last on Tampa Bay turf; right in the thick of this.