Best bet: BAD GUY (5)

Best value: DEVILS RENDEZVOUS (10)

FIRST: Yellow Brick Road fired 5-furlong bullet on June 9; follow the yellow brick road. So Darn Hot owns fast late-pace figures; dangerous. Sneer bounced in last after fast-figured placing in prior; must consider.

SECOND: Luxury Suite wheels back in a hurry after late-running sixth versus pricier last week; more to give. Invest owns positional speed and fast figures; very dangerous. Prince of New York could be ideally seated in the stalker's perch.

THIRD: Jill's a Hot Mess is the only member of 10-horse field to have started; experience counts. Kokopelli debuts for dangerous first-out barn; follow the money. Going Going Gone also makes first start for capable connections; happy hunting.

FOURTH: Chief Know It All has won five of last six; short price in soft field. Neighborhood Bully was compromised by slow start last time; worth long look fat price. Vincento owns fast back numbers; don't ignore.

FIFTH: Bad Guy has trained strongly since winning on Feb. 21; pairs up. Shiraz is working sharply but seems to prefer minor awards; handle with care at short odds. Impazible Odds gets favorable cutback to 7 furlongs; right in the thick of this.

SIXTH: G C Cam is from a dam that has produced four turf winners; surface switch is the key. Spitball drops and moves to grass for Linda Rice; logical threat. Masterio was a sharp second in last on Tampa turf; must be factored into the mix.

SEVENTH: Its All Relevant holds an edge on pace and final figures when he delivers "A" game. Proven Reserves packs potent wallop and could be in the garden spot if top selection hits the wall in the lane. I Love Jaxson has won five of last six outings; can't be dismissed.

EIGHTH: Miss Jen is rested and owns field's fastest late-pace numbers on best races. Pecatonica compiled tight work tab for first start since November; very tempting. Wear My Ring could play out as the controlling speed with aggressive rider aloft. Summer At the Spa won only start; don't overlook.

NINTH: More Mischief fits classic Chad Brown profile (fresh, fast figures, fast work slate); if you can't beat 'em, join 'em. Ratajkowski is fleet-footed and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Mrs. Orb could impact if pace meltdown ensues.

10TH: Devils Rendezvous is rested and makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; career best predicted. Abby Normal runs late and could sweep past them all if fractions get fast and furious. Menzamenz owns speed and will offer juicy ticket; very interesting. Big Red Girl is riding a forward line on the numbers; don't ignore.