Best bet: SONNEMAN (8)

Best value: SINGULAR SENSATION (6)

FIRST: Plink Freud owns fast late-pace figures and compiled tight work tab for first start since November. Midnight Banker is speedy and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Graetz makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; don't ignore.

SECOND: Our Stormin Norman was a touch short in first start since three-month absence last time; duly tightened. Implied Volatility has trained sharply since clear-cut maiden score in last; dangerous. Larceny could impact at fat ticket if pace meltdown ensues.

THIRD: Broadway Joe drops and moves to dirt after being "legged-up" on turf last time; throw deep a la Broadway Joe. Frozen Account could be sitting in the catbird seat if fractions get fast and furious. Apex Predator owns fast final numbers on best efforts; must consider.

FOURTH: Willing to Speed notched sharp series of works since determined win in last on GP sod; pairs up. Abiding Star is fleet-footed and a four-time winner on Belmont turf; very playable. Musical Heart was a 10-length winner on GP dirt last out; right in the thick of this.

FIFTH: Sandra's Mine could be ideally positioned in the stalker's perch in wide-open turf dash. Saratoga Love should be fitter in second start since seven-month layoff; worth long look. Leyte owns speed and will offer beefy odds; very interesting.

SIXTH: Singular Sensation notched only win on Belmont loam last summer; the past is prologue. Holmdel Park needed last and returns to dirt; big-time player. Nasty Affair was a hard-fought maiden winner in last; right in the thick of this.

SEVENTH: Dowse's Beach logged three wins at this price level in last four starts; keeps on giving. Hushion is quick from the gate and could pay out as the controlling front-runner. Fast Getaway could be favorably placed if pace meltdown ensues; must be factored into the mix.

EIGHTH: Sonneman is 1-for-1 at Belmont Park and owns field's fastest final fractions. Casino Grande has yet to taste defeat in two starts; could easily take another. Toy ships in from Maryland after winning two in a row at Laurel; very interesting.

NINTH: Fresco was compromised by wide trip and soft splits last time; three strong drills in the interim seal the deal. Helene Jacqueline has finished second in last two starts; runner-up again? Dancing Kiki could be aided by Thursday's additional furlong; don't ignore. Towering Gaze made sustained rally when a clear-cut third in debut; must consider.