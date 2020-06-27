TODAY'S PAPER
75° Good Evening
SEARCH
75° Good Evening
SportsHorseracing

Steve Matthews' Belmont selections for Thursday, July 2

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Print

Best bet: WICKED TITLE (4)

Best value: NICODEMUS (7)

FIRST: Calidad was compromised by wide trip in last; rates call based on price potential. Sharp Starr also raced wide in same last race as top selection; must consider. Central Perk debuts for Linda Rice; follow the money.

SECOND: True Gold gets class relief, rider upgrade and logged 5-furlong work since last start; forward move predicted. Nutzforboltz wheels back in a hurry after non-stressful prep last week; dangerous. Honorable Hero notched all three wins on Belmont sod; very interesting.

THIRD: Blackjack Davey gets added ground after late-running eighth in debut; more to give. Jade's Dream exits much-improved placing at 64-1 last time; worth long look. Royal Suspect makes first start since moving to Bruce Levine barn; don't ignore. Microsecond was a bad third as the favorite in last; for chalk lovers only.

FOURTH: Wicked Title packs amplified wallop with cutback to 6 furlongs. Flashpackinbarbie is fresh and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Cairo Queen also owns speed and tallied only win at Belmont last fall; must be factored into the mix.

FIFTH: Cotton Candie Cutie fired eye-catching half-mile bullet since last start; breakthrough expected. Stay Fond owns stalker's style and could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. Tayler's the Boss owns competitive back numbers; don't ignore.

SIXTH: Mister Winston tallied rapid late-pace figure when a determined winner in debut; pairs up. Life Changer, another debut winner, is speedy and could play out as the controlling front-runner. Mr. Shortandsimple is 1-for-1 at Belmont; short and simple.

SEVENTH: Nicodemus gets class relief and returns to dirt; sitting on "A" effort. Sniper Shot visually and numerically impressed when winning last start by nearly seven lengths; very dangerous. No Dozing is quick from the gate and compiled sharp, recent work slate; very playable.

EIGHTH: Fetching logged solid final fraction when a clear-cut winner on Belmont sod on June 12; sharp recent form is the clincher. Fifty Five is 11-for-22 and hails from Chad Brown; for those that can't see beyond the obvious. War Canoe, also from Brown barn, packs potent kick on best efforts.

NINTH: Central Capital was pace- and position-compromised last time; more to come in second start since August. Molly's Nighthawk also was victimized by tough trip in last; dangerous. Apollo's Abraxas owns sprinter's speed and should be favorably positioned near the front; worth long look at long price. Cainudothetwist shows work sate that culminated with swift half-mile drill; stay tuned to the tote.

Steve Matthews
By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

New New York Liberty WNBA basketball head coach New Liberty coach Hopkins looks like perfect choice for these times
James Paxton #65 of the Yankees reacts after Yankees have deep depth, and it should be a big key
Knicks president Leon Rose watches his team play Popper: Trier cut marks start for Knicks president Rose
Adam Pelech of the Islanders skates against the Isles have intriguing roster options when play resumes
NYCFC's new alternate jersey for 2020. NYCFC delays travel to Orlando ahead of MLS is Back Tournament
A detail of baseballs during a Grapefruit League Lennon: Unpacking MLB's recently ironed out laundry
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search