Best bet: REED KAN (5)

Best value: DANCERS FOR TOKEN (8)

FIRST: Indoctrinate was an even third in debut; experience is the key in a six-horse field with four newcomers. Beautiful Farewell is training swiftly at Fair Hill base for potent first-out barn; very dangerous. Explain shows workout tab that culminated with sharp half-mile drill; could be the goods.

SECOND: Take Charge Tina owns fast late-pace figures and favorable stalker's style; rates close call. Blue Atlas, a two-time winner on Belmont turf, is training with a purpose for first start since last fall. Factoring is a last-race winner that could get overlooked in the wagering; very interesting.

THIRD: Appletini owns speed and could secure unchallenged lead in cheap field. Kinky Sox was a clear-cut winner at N2L level on June 14; very playable. Party in the Sand was compromised by poor start last out; don't ignore.

FOURTH: Keota could be ideally positioned in field with ample speed. Sea Sparkle is quick from gate and could prove very tough if able to get jump on other front-runners. Overtime Olivia also is fleet-footed and was game second in last start; must consider.

FIFTH: Reed Kan gets confident price hike after decisive score in last; pairs up. Eye Luv Lulu has been on bench since February but owns fast figures on best efforts; mixed message. Aristocratic, another off four-month layoff, is speedy and training swiftly; must be factored into the mix.

SIXTH: Spice Is Nice logged fast numbers in all three starts; price won't get pulse racing, however. Say Moi owns a win and a second from two starts; be no surprise. Tonal Vision was victimized by very wide trip in last; don't ignore.

SEVENTH: Fractorzation chased swift splits when an even third in last; main speed with aggressive ride on Friday. Magnolia's Lady made sustained rally when fourth in same last race as top selection; big-time player. Snicket was second as the favorite in last; logical, short-priced threat.

EIGHTH: Dancers for Token was a dominant maiden winner on June 7 and owns faster back numbers; more to come. Six Percent compiled strong work slate for potent layoff barn; very playable. Vintage Hollywood owns four seconds and a third from last five starts; minor award again?

NINTH: A Great Time engaged rapid fractions when a strong third on Laurel grass last out; three works in the interim seal the deal. Miss Auramet is speedy and training swiftly for first start since April; worth long look. Souper Escape gets favorable cutback to 6 furlongs; right in the thick of this.

10TH: Fivestar Bandit adds blinkers and makes second start since six-month absence; forward move predicted. Adios Amigos exits late-running second in last; dangerous. J's Warrior is fleet-footed and makes quick return (seven days); very interesting. Our Troubadour owns two seconds and a third from last three starts; must consider.