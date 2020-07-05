Best bet: ARITHMETIC (7)

Best value: CAPRAIA'S DESTINY (6)

FIRST: Alda made sustained rally from quarter pole to the finish when a strong third in debut; more to give. Illegal Smile has worked twice since speed and fade in debut; tighter on Thursday. Frankel At Ascot, from a dam that has thrown four turf winners, is firing bullets for debut; could be the goods.

SECOND: Vincero was speed-sharpened in last and owns fast back numbers; forward move predicted. Javelin runs late and could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. Moneymeister makes third start of form cycle; very playable.

THIRD: No Mo Temper compiled tight work tab for first start in 19 months; primed and ready. Hungry Kitten has drilled four times since non-stressful sixth in last; dangerous. Ebony gets the meds for stateside debut; don't ignore.

FOURTH: Sander's Empire owns late-running style that could be well served in wide-open maiden dash. Love Me Tomorrow is speedy but lost ground in the stretch in all six starts; mixed message. Madam Deputy debuts for Brad Cox; follow the money.

FIFTH: Tricky Magician gets class relief after chasing fast splits in last; call based on price potential. Uhtred exits same last race as top selection and owns fast back figures; dangerous. War Film could be the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues.

SIXTH: Capraia's Destiny tallied deceptively fast late-pace figure when a two-move fourth in debut; solid work tab seals the deal. Harlem Heights owns speed and adds blinkers; big-time, front-end threat. Buyer's Remorse fired half-mile bullet on Fourth of July; must be factored into the mix.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

SEVENTH: Arithmetic notched swift final fraction when missing third straight win by less than two lengths last out; gets there on Thursday. Assiduously fits the class Chad Brown pattern (fresh, sharp works, solid back numbers); be no surprise. Our Country needed last and packs potent wallop on "A" efforts; right in the thick of this.

EIGHTH: Dovey Lovey was riding a two-race winning streak before heading to the sidelines in February; picks up where she left off. Grand Cru Classe has trained sharply since winning debut on May 24 by nearly nine lengths; very dangerous. Mrs. Danvers owns a win, a second and a third from three starts; must consider.

NINTH: Wishes and Dreams made up nine lengths of a 15-length first-call deficit when a better-than-it-looks ninth in debut; improvement predicted. Wicked Happy was an even fourth in first start since six-month absence last time; very playable. Come Storming was a pace-pressing third in last; worth long look. Simply Miss Red exits willing placing in last; must be included in all exotic plays.