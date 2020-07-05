Best bet: VOICE OF SPRING (6)

Best value: WAR STROLL (2)

FIRST: Centavo starts from fence with top-notch, front-end rider aboard; best guess in juvenile turf dash. Blame the Booze and King of Miami are uncoupled newcomers from Wes Ward barn; neither would surprise. Pitaman is from a dam that has produced three grass winners; must be considered.

SECOND: War Stroll gets price hike after determined win on Laurel turf last out; pairs up. Fox Red is speedy and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Dirty drops two class levels and owns fast back numbers; very interesting.

THIRD: Road Home worked two times since two-move fifth in last; improvement predicted. Fulfill displayed newfound speed in last; developing and dangerous. Little Mazzy wheels back in a hurry after speed and fade on Sunday; don't ignore.

FOURTH: Zecha owns a sit-and-pounce style that should be well served in probable pace dynamics. Camorra is fleet-footed, drops and makes peak start of form cycle; big-time player. Cold Hearted Pearl also is quick from gate and gets class relief; right in the thick of this.

FIFTH: Kitten by the Sea was claimed by Todd Pletcher for Mike Repole after winning two straight at GP; more to come. Sterling Beauty notched only win on Belmont turf last summer; dangerous. Strike Magic tallied crisp half-mile work since even sixth in last; don't ignore.

SIXTH: Voice of Spring logged solid late-pace figure when a hard-charging fourth in debut; more to give. Jewel of Arabia has finished second as the favorite in last two starts; more of the same? Vivazano displayed sharp speed in debut; must be factored into the mix.

SEVENTH: Roman City ships in for Steve Klesaris after winning two in a row on Gulfstream grass; ready for prime time. Brass Ring is speedy and will offer juicy ticket; very interesting. Merlins Muse gets favorable cutback to 6 furlongs; logical contender.

EIGHTH: Twisted Tom was pace- and position-compromised when a clear-cut second in last; call based on price potential. Big Mountain is rested, quick from the gate and training swiftly; very playable. I Love Jaxson owns stalker's style and fast back figures; must consider.

NINTH: Long Weekend holds an edge on pace and final numbers; unplayable price, however. Newstome was a visually impressive winner in last at Woodbine; worth considering. Premier Star fired half-mile bullet since non-threatening fourth last time; improvement expected.

10TH: Running On Entry owns fast late-pace figures and is training consistently for first start in more than a year; ready to roll. Tiny Magoo moves to turf after clear-cut placing in debut; dangerous. Little Red Button gets rider upgrade after useful fourth in debut; underlay in the making. Vinda Machine is riding a forward line on the numbers; don't dismiss.