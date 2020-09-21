Best bet: OUT OF TROUBLE (1)

Best value: NEIGHBORHOOD BULLY (5)

FIRST: Out of Trouble gets confident price boost after clear-cut win in most recent; three works in the interim seals the deal. Pecatonica was a sharp second in last; dangerous. Short Pour is a front-running threat on best efforts; don't ignore.

SECOND: Classic Colors fast late-pace figure in lone turf start; set for breakthrough. Chasing Cara is speedy and fired half-mile bullet last week; very interesting. Cosmic Kitten is from a dam that has thrown three grass winners; stay tuned to the tote.

THIRD: Kingmeister tallied swift final fraction when winning last; pairs up. Winston's Chance logged improved internal numbers in last; very playable. Legit packs a legitimate late kick and fired half-mile bullet last week; right in the thick of this.

FOURTH: Unicorn Sally was pace- and trip-compromised in last; forward move predicted. Memories Eternal should improve with return to grass; price will be tempting. Kept Waiting has finished second in last two starts; potential underlay. Plink Freud is competitive on "A" efforts.

FIFTH: Neighborhood Bully has won two in a row at Monmouth; bosses the locals on Thursday. Later Cat was a front-end winner at the Jersey Shore last time; must consider. California Night drops and owns fast back numbers; worth long look.

SIXTH: Siesta Kew was done in by pace pressure and fast splits in debut; tighter in second start. Chilly Choos concluded work tab with bullet drill; could be a runner. U Should B Dancing was an educational fourth in first start; improvement possibility.

SEVENTH: War Stroll was freshened after winning two straight in Maryland; ready for prime time. Fast Getaway endured rough journey in last; very dangerous with smoother trip. McErin gets class relief and cuts back to sprint; right in the thick of this.

EIGHTH: Bird's Eye View compiled tight work tab for first start in 54 days and packs potent late kick on best efforts; call based on price. The Last Zip owns early zip and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Impazible Odds logged both career wins on Belmont sod; don't ignore.

NINTH: Logic N Reason has positional speed and can get decisive early jump in compact field. Crystalle is training with a purpose for first start since last year's BC Juvenile Filly Turf; powerful late wallop on best game. Queens Embrace gets class relief and turns back to more manageable distance; must be factored into the mix.

10TH: Crick was a useful fifth in first start since two-month layoff last time; weakness of field is selection's strength. Queentigua owns an advantageous stalker's style; very playable. Mind of Gold was a tough-trip third in last; could easily take this. Love Me Tomorrow owns speed but lacks heart; must take the good with the bad.