Best bet: MOPOLKA (2)

Best value: PAGLIACCI (9)

FIRST: Brees Bayou is riding a forward line on the numbers; weakness of field is selection's strength. Kickin' Kirby should improve with return to dirt; price will be tempting. Tri Saint Lorenzo is another that goes back to main track and could impact if pace meltdown ensues.

SECOND: Mopolka tallied solid late-pace figure when besting 11 rivals to break maiden in last; pairs up. Dipping In, another last-race maiden winner, has drilled twice since determined victory; dangerous. Little Red Frog displayed improved speed in last; must be considered.

THIRD: Local Hero chased sizzling splits and paid the price last time; better setup on Friday. Business Cycle owns fast numbers but drops in first start since claimed by Rudy Rodriguez; mixed message. Wushu Warrior owns fast back figures; don't ignore.

FOURTH: Lenstar projects as the main speed with aggressive ride from the rail. Soldado owns stalker's style and could be in the garden spot if top selection wilts in the lane. Majestic Dunhill is another that would benefit if pace meltdown ensues.

FIFTH: Bay Street Money owns field's fastest late-pace figures and makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; breakthrough predicted. Gimme Some Mo is training with a purpose for first start since March; dangerous. Lokoya Road was an even fourth in first start since seven-month layoff last out; worth long look.

SIXTH: Production Credit moves to new barn after pop-and-stop effort in debut; throw deep in wide-open 2-year-old dash. Forty Two Ace has drilled two times since even fifth in first start; very interesting. Storm Shooter is training sharply for debut for Todd Pletcher; be no surprise.

SEVENTH: Henni Penny owns a win and a third in two starts on Belmont sod; good to be home. Shannon's Girl makes third start of form cycle; worth long look at long price. Mo Me Mo My is right in the thick of this on best efforts; must consider.

EIGHTH: Unrelenting Force was done in by fast fractions last time; cutback to mile is added bonus. Blackjack Davey owns a win and two seconds from last three starts; logical contender. Dancers for Token notched only win on Belmont loam; must be factored into the mix.

NINTH: Pagliacci was a determined winner this course and distance in the summer of 2019; call based on price potential. Sayyaaf owns speed and hails from Chad Brown Barn; likely underlay. Honey Won't fired half-mile bullet since tough-trip fourth in last; don't ignore.

10TH: Bonus Baby displayed marked improvement when a clear-cut second in first grass start; more to come. Dream Chasing owns speed and could prove very tough on a soft lead. High School Crush owns three seconds and three thirds; another minor award? Prairie Tales was a non-stressful fifth in debut and hails from barn that's profitable with second-time turf runners; don't dismiss.