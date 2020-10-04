Best bet: WILD WILLIAM (7)

Best value: A LITTLE FAITH (9)

FIRST: Twelth Man compiled sharp work tab for first start since February; breakthrough predicted. Ethos moves to dirt after game placing on turf last time; logical. Risk Profile was third as the favorite in last at Monmouth; fails at short price again?

SECOND: Sidd Finch owns a late-running style that could be well served in field with sufficient speed. High Tone is fresh and could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat. Justintimeforwine is fleet-footed and makes third start of form cycle; must consider.

THIRD: Can'thelpbelieving notched eye-catching work slate at Fair Hill training base; owns two wins at the marathon distance. Zero Gravity, another that's training sharply, could get overlooked in the wagering; don't ignore. Hieroglyphics bested a weaker field in last start at the Spa; very interesting.

FOURTH: Whyisshesoolucky is riding a forward line on the numbers and should offer generous ticket. Cotton Candy Cutie gets favorable cutback in distance after being done in by fast fractions last time; dangerous. Cover Photo was second in last three starts; logical, short-priced player.

FIFTH: Vintage Hollywood is fresh and owns sit-and-pounce style; rates close call. Our Last Buck owns two wins and two seconds from last four starts; could easily take this. I Love Jaxson is more than good enough on best efforts; must consider.

SIXTH: This Ill Defend tallied fast late-pace figure in most recent and marathon trip should play to strength. Compliant owns swift numbers and hails from Chad Brown barn; be no surprise. Amano, another Brown-trained runner, has finished third three straight times; more show dough?

SEVENTH: Wild William projects as the speed of the speed with aggressive handling. Smile Bryan could be the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues. Cavaradossi is another that would be aided if fractions get fast and furious.

EIGHTH: Number One Dillon regressed in last after fast-figured win in prior; rebounds. Tiergan is firing bullets for first start since January; very playable. Bears Mafia is riding a five-race winning streak; razor-sharp and very dangerous.

NINTH: A Little Faith is 2-for-2 on Belmont sod and should have more to give in third start since eight-month layoff. Fetching should pack enhanced kick with cutback to sprint. Cost Benefit fits the class Chad Brown profile; no price benefit.

10TH: Whatmakessammyrun is from a dam that has thrown three grass winners; tight training tab seals the deal. Panster moves to grass for Christophe Clement after useful third in debut; big-time contender. Dressy owns turf breeding on both sides of pedigree; must consider. Sinashack is a newcomer with grass bloodlines; tote should provide additional clues.