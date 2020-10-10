Best bet: AMERICAN POWER (7)

Best value: GRAY LOLLIPOPS (1)

FIRST: Gray Lollipops adds blinkers, is working sharply and moves to turf; improvement predicted in weak opener. Big Time Lady exits clear-cut placing in last; logical, short-priced threat. Cara's Dreamer displayed newfound speed in last; worth long look.

SECOND: Wicked Title tallied fast internal numbers when a wide fourth in last; more to give. La Negrita owns seven seconds from 15 starts; runner-up again? Wiggle and Jiggle takes precipitous price plunge; damaged goods?

THIRD: Cape Cod Gem drops, dons the shades and compiled tight work tab since debut; forward move expected. Skippingandajumpin also gets class relief and rider upgrade; very interesting. Bowing Snowman debuts from potent first-out barn (Horacio DePaz); stay tuned to the tote.

FOURTH: Quasar packs potent late kick on best efforts; call based on price. Fun Finder was speed-sharpened on turf last time; very playable. Dare to Try was a clear-cut maiden winner at Parx last time; must consider.

FIFTH: Hushion is speedy, rested and training with a purpose; wire to wire with aggressive handling. Creative Style could be in the garden spot if top selection wilts in the lane; suspicious price drop is cause for concern, however. Flowers for Lisa was a fast-figure winner versus richer field last out; why slash the price?

SIXTH: Madam Deputy is riding a forward line on pace and final numbers; controlling front-runner with heads-up ride. Excited Feeling was a tough-trip sixth when making debut at this level at Spa in July; worth long look at long price. Courted took backward step in last after fast-numbered third in prior; rebound threat.

SEVENTH: American Power was compromised by wide trip last time; three tight works in the interim clinch it. Super Dude owns speed and makes first start since claimed by Linda Rice; dangerous. Tiz He the One also makes first outing for Rice barn and owns fast figures on "A" game; right in the thick of this.

EIGHTH: Clench, claimed from last two starts, is 2-for-2 at Belmont Park; more to come. Blindwillie McTell, 1-for-1 at Belmont, owns fast back numbers; big-time player. Binkster is fresh and training sharply; more than good enough on best.

NINTH: Dr. Devera's Way owns favorable stalker's style and has shown history of delivering big efforts off the bench. Dangerous Edge owns fast figures but tumbles down the ladder in first start since claimed; mixed message. Seven Is Heaven logged only win on Big B loam; must be factored into the mix. Larceny is fleet-footed and has top-notch front-end rider at the helm; don't ignore.