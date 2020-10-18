Best bet: ME AND MR. C (4)

Best value: AMERICAN LINCOLN (7)

FIRST: Ghost Giant was pace-compromised when a deceptively strong fourth in last; 3-furlong bullet on Oct. 11 seals the deal. Dr. Shane drops and owns two wins on Belmont sod; very dangerous. Nutzforboltz also gets class relief and is more than good enough on "A" effort.

SECOND: Bernin' Thru Gold is speedy and training sharply; primed and ready in first start since July. Saratoga Pal regressed in last after top-figured win in prior; bounce-back potential. Freedom Force was a front-end maiden winner in first start on Belmont loam; must consider.

THIRD: Dancingwthdaffodls should pack enhanced wallop with cutback to 7 furlongs. Merlins Muse makes third start of form cycle; worth long look. Fierce Lady is fleet-footed and could go wire to wire in first grass start; don't overlook.

FOURTH: Me and Mr. C gets confident price boost after logging fast late-pace figure when winning by more than four lengths last time; pairs up. Oceans Map is quick from the gate and could prove a very tough customer on an unchallenged lead. Dynadrive was overmatched last time but tallied four wins, three seconds and a third from prior 10 starts; dangerous.

FIFTH: Kickin' Kirby gets favorable cutback to sprint after taking backward step in last start; rebounds on Thursday. Tri Saint Lorenzo tries hard and is riding a forward line on the numbers; very playable. Mucho Sunshine is improving and will offer juicy price; very interesting.

SIXTH: All American Dream was given a "tour" of the racetrack in sprint debut; race under belt and added ground are the keys. Sengekontacket owns speed and starts from the rail; big-time, front-end threat. Lady Rosalie bested a next-out winner when a hard-charging second in last at Laurel; right in the thick of this.

SEVENTH: American Lincoln was done in by sizzling splits when facing pricier field last time; two works in the interim seal the deal. Lucky Ramsey packs potent late kick and looms the prime beneficiary if top selection hits the wall in the stretch. Attentive, a rare shipper to NYRA circuit by Karl Broberg, is another that would be aided by pace meltdown.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

EIGHTH: Ballagh Rocks is fresh, training with a purpose and loves Belmont sod; representative effort takes this. King's Honor owns positional speed and is riding a two-race winning streak; big-time player. Sentry hails from the white-hot Shug McGaughey barn; don't ignore.

NINTH: Key to Victory gets rider upgrade, makes first start with maiden-claiming tag and made forward move on the numbers in last; set for breakthrough. Michael's Bad Boy is fresh and owns fast back numbers; very dangerous. True Palace was second to a runaway winner when 50-1 last out; worth long look. Justintimeforwine's speed gives him a puncher's chance.