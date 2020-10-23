Best bet: CUCINA (8)

Best value: MY TOMMY LEE (5)

FIRST: Invaluable tallied fast internal and final figures when winning second in a row last time; more to come. Mrs. Danvers owns stalker's style and could be in the garden spot if top selection hits the wall in the lane. Say Moi is fresh and training swiftly; worth long look.

SECOND: Amalfi Princess notched improved late-pace figure when sharp fourth in last; breakthrough predicted. Mun Luv owns speed and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. So Enchanting was a game second when favored in debut; likely underlay.

THIRD: Wicksters Dream compiled strong work tab for first start in eight weeks; primed to fire "A" effort. Siena Magic owns fast figures but has been sidelined for 14 months; must take the good with the bad. Fed Funds regressed in last after fast-figured fourth in prior; rebound threat.

FOURTH: Crystalle was compromised by slow splits last time; three works in the interim seal the deal. Capital Structure failed to get the job done as the favorite in last; short-priced failure once again. Passive Investing should move forward with return to turf; don't ignore.

FIFTH: My Tommy Lee notched solid final fraction when a useful fourth in debut; more to give. O'Gotten Girl makes first start since moving to Todd Pletcher barn; big-time player. Bay Storm was a rallying third in faster division of 2-year-old filly turf dash on Oct. 2; right in the thick of this.

SIXTH: Allied Invasion gets class relief, moves to dirt and adds blinkers after being victimized by slow start last time; improvement expected. Centsmybabyleftme, a rare shipper to NY for Karl Broberg, is speedy and needed last; very dangerous. Economic Policy was a winner in lone dirt start; must consider.

SEVENTH: Wicked Happy makes peak start of form cycle after tough-trip third in last; career best predicted. Cherokee Song was less than two lengths behind top selection after wide trip on Oct. 11; very playable. Fly Fight Win adds blinkers and makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; must be factored into the mix.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

EIGHTH: Cucina, 1-for-1 on Belmont loam, is training swiftly for return from 48-day freshener; delivers "A" game. Chateau is fleet-footed and could prove very tough to collar on an unchallenged lead. Last Judgment took backward step in last after fast-figured win in prior; bounce-back potential.

NINTH: Sweet Bye and Bye chased sizzling splits when an ultragame third in last; secures stalker's seat with proper ride. Feel Glorious regressed in last after determined win two starts back; dangerous. Tapit Today was a tough-trip third in last at Kentucky Downs; logical, short-priced threat.

10TH: Fresco tallied rapid final fraction when caught seven wide on the turn last time; softer trip predicted. High School Crush was an expanding-lengths maiden winner in last; very interesting. Violent Point was a willing second in last; worth long look. Kinky Sox could impact at beefy number if pace meltdown ensues; don't ignore.