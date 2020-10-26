TODAY'S PAPER
57° Good Evening
SEARCH
57° Good Evening
SportsHorseracing

Steve Matthews' Belmont selections for Thursday, Oct. 29

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Print

Best bet: ALLURED (1)

Best value: MALIBU ANTHEM (7)

FIRST: Allured drops after earning improved pace and final numbers in last; set for breakthrough in third start since nine-month layoff. Fried Rice King regressed in last after fast-figured win in prior; rebound threat. Latin Love Bug could impact at fat ticket if pace meltdown ensues.

SECOND: Danzigwiththestars was a much-improved second in last; more to come. Boss Bear wheels back in a hurry after non-threatening seventh in NY-bred stakes this past Saturday; worth long look with return to maiden ranks. Storm Shooter failed to last after setting pressured pace when 70 cents on the dollar in debut; short-priced disappointment once again?

THIRD: Wishes and Dreams was freshened after game placing in key race in August; rested and ready to roll. Buyer's Remorse was speed-sharpened on turf last out; very dangerous. Madera coughed up a three-length lead in the stretch when third in well-bet debut; tighter with race under belt.

FOURTH: New York's Finest is rested, training with a purpose and projects as the speed of the speed with aggressive ride. Pagliacci could be sitting in the garden spot if fractions get fast and furious; very playable. Durkin's Call is another that would be aided by pace meltdown. Duncastle was a front-end winner in last; don't dismiss.

FIFTH: Fair Lassie gets confident two-level price boost after wire-to-wire win last; pairs up. Jc's Shooting Star drops and gets favorable cutback to 6 furlongs; very dangerous. Forgotten Hero is another that jumps in class after front-end score in most recent; right in the thick of this.

SIXTH: Confectioner ships in from Maryland after change-of-pace fourth at Laurel last out; call based on price potential in wide-open turf dash. Souper Energizer owns two seconds and three thirds from nine starts; another minor award? Justintimeforwine owns speed but lacks heart; puncher's chance at a price.

SEVENTH: Malibu Anthem returns to dirt, adds blinkers and cuts back to sprint; career best predicted. Tactical Move fired half-mile bullet since even fourth in debut; dangerous. Risk Model was second at 80 cents on the dollar last time; massive underlay once again.

EIGHTH: True Valour gets class relief and should pack enhanced late wallop with cutback to 6 furlongs; rates close call. Mo Maverick is fleet-footed and training swiftly for first start in nearly a year; big-time player. White Flag logged four of five career wins on Belmont sod; must be factored into the mix.

NINTH: Ava K's Girl flashed improved speed after poor start last; return to turf and third start of form cycle seal the deal. Abby Normal drops and gets favorable cutback; very interesting. Itsakeyper was a game second in last; must consider. Appreciate logged only win on Belmont sod; price will be tempting.

Steve Matthews
By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com

New York Sports

Sam Darnold #14 of the Jets is brought Gase tries to boost Darnold's spirits after Jets' loss to Bills
Offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains of the Jets reacts Gase sees positives of Loggains calling plays for Jets
Sam Darnold #14 of the Jets looks on Glauber: It's bleak with Jets, but Darnold can have bright future
Giants offensive tackle Andrew Thomas against the What to do with Andrew Thomas?
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks De Blasio expects answer on Mets' sale 'very quickly'
This cover image released by Penguin Press shows Review: A memoir of a friend and a Knicks fan for the ages
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search