Best bet: GLASS CEILING (8)

Best value: THE SICARII (9)

FIRST: Highway Bound logged three tight works and adds blinkers after tough-trip ninth in debut; forward move predicted. Digital Future, a Chad Brown newcomer, concluded work tab with two bullet drills; could be the goods. Nepotism outworked 52 rivals in half-mile drill last week; tote should provide additional clues.

SECOND: Dubai Bobby was compromised by wide trip in last; 3-furlong bullet drill last week seals the deal. Jake Rocks regressed in last after fast-figured placing in prior; rebound threat. Daring Disguise has worked three times since even fourth in last; improvement expected.

THIRD: To the Tune drops and moves to dirt after non-threatening eighth in debut; weakness of field is selection's strength. Suspended Campaign lost all chance after rough start last time; dangerous. Krubera is training with a purpose for first start in 12 weeks; don't ignore.

FOURTH: Emma and I gets added ground after late-running seventh in debut; sharp half-mile drill last week is the clincher. Frosted Bourbon was pace- and position-compromised in first start; price will be tempting. Cara's Dreamer returns to grass after improved placing in last; worth long look.

FIFTH: Hardcore Folklore should pack amplified late wallop with cutback to sprint; rates close call. Wushu Warrior was a front-running winner at this level in last; could easily take another. Orpheus drops and owns fast back figures; more than good enough on "A" effort.

SIXTH: Portofina moves to dirt in first start for new barn; three tight works this month seal the deal. Wasp stretches out after hard-charging second in debut; logical, short-priced player. Bella Domenica is fresh and owns positional speed; don't ignore.

SEVENTH: Kelleycanrun was victimized by slow pace when a non-stressful sixth in last; enhanced kick predicted with cutback to 7 furlongs. Lovely La La owns fast numbers and makes first start since moving to Saffie Joseph Jr, barn; very dangerous. Mary's France was a tough-trip fifth in U.S. debut; improvement expected.

EIGHTH: Glass Ceiling returns to claiming ranks after deceptively solid third in last; breakthrough on tap. Sirenic is rested and owns versatile running style; very interesting. Jump for Joy owns a win, two seconds and two thirds from last five starts; must consider.

NINTH: The Sicarii tallied fast late-pace figure when winning last; pairs up at a price. Foolish Ghost is speedy and has won three of last four; big-time danger. Wild Medagliad'oro should be aided by return to main track; must be factored into the mix.

10TH: Tercero notched solid final fraction after poor start in last; drop into maiden claimer adds to appeal. Empire Express is working sharply for first start since gelded for Brad Cox barn; very playable. Whichwaytomalibu was a much-improved third in last; right in the thick of this. Freudian Analyst is 0-for-34 but could land in exotics at beefy number.