SportsHorseracing

Steve Matthews' Belmont selections for Saturday, Oct. 31

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Best Bet: TONED UP (2); Best Value: SPACE LAUNCH (8)

FIRST: Cause I Said So returns from Monmouth after clear-cut maiden win in last; more to give. Starship Bubba drops and owns fast back numbers; dangerous. No More Miracles also gets class relief and would be aided by pace meltdown.

SECOND: Toned Up moves to grass after last-to-first victory in most recent; pairs up. Kitten by the Sea owns fast final figures; easily could take this. La Piu Bella is speedy and could prove very tough on a soft lead.

THIRD: Instinctive Rhythm could play out as the speed of the speed with aggressive handling. The Sound, a clear-cut second in debut, also is fleet-footed and must be given serious scrutiny. Risk Profile has finished third in last two starts; show dough again?

FOURTH: Milton the Monster was a monster when breaking maiden by 11 lengths at Parx last time; switches raging form to turf. Made My Day was a determined maiden winner on Belmont sod last time; very playable. Old Dominion notched two wins, two seconds and two thirds from last six starts at an assortment of tracks; right in the thick of this.

FIFTH: Liam's Missy, a sharp second in first start, holds an experience edge in seven-horse field with four newcomers. Firing Carol fired a 5-furlong bullet on Oct. 18; stay tuned to the tote. White Frost has drilled three times since even fourth in debut; improvement expected.

SIXTH: Cambeliza exits hard-charging placing at this marathon distance last time; rates close call. Lemon Zip, a two-time winner at the distance, has trained strongly since last out; big-time player. Hungry Kitten was freshened for two months after winning two straight this past summer; right in the thick of this.

SEVENTH: Riken projects as the quickest of the quick but distance could be beyond his scope; demand value. Big Thicket could be sitting in the garden spot if top selection wilts in the lane. Jerry the Nipper compiled eye-catching work slate for first start since February; worth long look.

EIGHTH: Space Launch tallied rapid late-pace figure when besting a next-out winner in debut score; more to come. Catman owns positional speed and should be favorably placed in bulky field; very interesting. Heat of the Night was a tough-trip fifth in Grade I stakes at Woodbine last time; don't ignore.

NINTH: Phat Man compiled a bullet-riddled work slate for first start since February; owns a win and a second in two starts at Belmont. Share the Ride regressed slightly in last after fast-figured, front-end score in prior; speedy and dangerous. Majestic Dunhill looms the prime beneficiary if fractions get fast and furious.

TENTH: Memories Eternal logged solid final fraction when third in key race last time; throw deep in wide-open nightcap. Sweet Sneak is rested, owns speed and makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; very interesting. Courted also is fleet-footed and could play out as the controlling front-runner with heads-up handling. Twice a Lady was a useful fourth in debut; forward step predicted. She So Naughty must be factored into the mix if able to escape AE list.

