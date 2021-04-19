TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
SportsHorseracing

Steve Matthews' Belmont selections for Friday, April 23

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Print

Best bet: NOBLE CONQUEST (2)

Best value: BIG EASY EMPIRE (9)

FIRST: Kavod, from solid second-out stable, was a non-stressful fourth in debut; improvement expected. Dream Fly was second when 80 cents on the dollar in debut at Keeneland; short price once again. Speak Unity debuts for potent first-out barn; follow the money.

SECOND: Noble Conquest gets added ground after useful fifth in first grass start; forward move predicted. B C Glory Days is speedy and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Clever Fellow makes first turf outing for Chad Brown; need more?

THIRD: Prairie Fire is riding an improving line on pace and final numbers; more to come. Miss Brazil is fleet-footed and owns fast figures; be no surprise. Slam Dunk regressed in last after determined win in prior; rebound potential.

FOURTH: Bolgheri was gelded and gets Lasix since key-race debut last fall; tight work tab seals the deal. Neuro is fresh and owns swift back numbers; very playable. Bar Fourteen moves to turf after front-running second in last; dangerous.

FIFTH: Texas Reward ships in from Maryland after clear-cut placing at Laurel last time; ready for prime time. Overdressed returns to level of sharp score two races back; big-time player. Bustinmygroove wheels back in a hurry after non-threatening eighth versus pricier on Sunday; don't ignore.

SIXTH: Kilkea is speedy and ultra-consistent; wire to wire with heads-up handling. Capital Structure will be in the garden spot if top selection wilts in the lane; likely underlay. Kissing Frogs owns two wins and a second from three grass outings; right in the thick of this.

SEVENTH: Amistad was a change-of-pace fifth in last and rates top call in able to escape AE list. Allied Invasion needed last and owns a sit-and-pounce style that should play well in bulky group. Whichwaytomalibu was a front-end third in lone start on Belmont turf; very interesting. A Vow of Beauty exits front-running maiden score in last; don't dismiss.

EIGHTH: Wudda U Think Now bested a next-out victor when a wire-to-wire winner in last; pairs up. Runningwithscissors logs fast figures with machinelike consistency; very dangerous. Big Engine visually and numerically impressed when winning last; be no surprise.

NINTH: Big Easy Empire has trained sharply since making middle move and flattening in last at Fair Grounds; call based on price potential. Public Information, the obligatory Chad Brown-trained underlay, tallied improved late-pace figure in last. Holy Emperor is 0-for-11 but owns field's fastest final numbers; must consider. Jarreau makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; must be factored into the mix.

Steve Matthews
By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com

New York Sports

The Mets' Michael Conforto runs up the first-base
Mets notes: Conforto heating up, Lindor not, more bad weather looms
Nets forward Blake Griffin, left, looks for an
Adebayo's buzzer-beating jumper gives Heat win over Nets
Nets forward Kevin Durant shoots a free throw
Nets' Durant leaves vs. Heat with thigh contusion
Jay Bruce of the Yankees strikes out during
Jay Bruce retires, citing 'consistent underperformance'
The Flyers' Wade Allison and Islanders' Braydon Coburn
Defenseman Coburn makes his Islanders debut against Flyers
The Islanders' Nick Leddy, right, and Jordan Eberle
Leddy's overtime goal gives Islanders win over Flyers
Didn’t find what you were looking for?