Best bet: NOBLE CONQUEST (2)

Best value: BIG EASY EMPIRE (9)

FIRST: Kavod, from solid second-out stable, was a non-stressful fourth in debut; improvement expected. Dream Fly was second when 80 cents on the dollar in debut at Keeneland; short price once again. Speak Unity debuts for potent first-out barn; follow the money.

SECOND: Noble Conquest gets added ground after useful fifth in first grass start; forward move predicted. B C Glory Days is speedy and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Clever Fellow makes first turf outing for Chad Brown; need more?

THIRD: Prairie Fire is riding an improving line on pace and final numbers; more to come. Miss Brazil is fleet-footed and owns fast figures; be no surprise. Slam Dunk regressed in last after determined win in prior; rebound potential.

FOURTH: Bolgheri was gelded and gets Lasix since key-race debut last fall; tight work tab seals the deal. Neuro is fresh and owns swift back numbers; very playable. Bar Fourteen moves to turf after front-running second in last; dangerous.

FIFTH: Texas Reward ships in from Maryland after clear-cut placing at Laurel last time; ready for prime time. Overdressed returns to level of sharp score two races back; big-time player. Bustinmygroove wheels back in a hurry after non-threatening eighth versus pricier on Sunday; don't ignore.

SIXTH: Kilkea is speedy and ultra-consistent; wire to wire with heads-up handling. Capital Structure will be in the garden spot if top selection wilts in the lane; likely underlay. Kissing Frogs owns two wins and a second from three grass outings; right in the thick of this.

SEVENTH: Amistad was a change-of-pace fifth in last and rates top call in able to escape AE list. Allied Invasion needed last and owns a sit-and-pounce style that should play well in bulky group. Whichwaytomalibu was a front-end third in lone start on Belmont turf; very interesting. A Vow of Beauty exits front-running maiden score in last; don't dismiss.

EIGHTH: Wudda U Think Now bested a next-out victor when a wire-to-wire winner in last; pairs up. Runningwithscissors logs fast figures with machinelike consistency; very dangerous. Big Engine visually and numerically impressed when winning last; be no surprise.

NINTH: Big Easy Empire has trained sharply since making middle move and flattening in last at Fair Grounds; call based on price potential. Public Information, the obligatory Chad Brown-trained underlay, tallied improved late-pace figure in last. Holy Emperor is 0-for-11 but owns field's fastest final numbers; must consider. Jarreau makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; must be factored into the mix.