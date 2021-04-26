TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
Good Morning
Steve Matthews' Belmont selections for Friday, April 30

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Best bet: RIVENDELL (8)

Best value: A BIT O'IRISH SASS (6)

FIRST: Gagliano turns back and drops after failing to handle slop just two weeks ago; rebounds. Gilda Marie is fresh and gets class relief; dangerous. Charlotte Webley owns speed but lacks heart; must take the good with the bad.

SECOND: Sicilia Mike was a hard-charging winner at this level in last; takes another. Blindwillie McTell is 1-for-1 at Belmont Park; worth long look. Vicar's Legend could land in exotics at beefy number.

THIRD: Rocketry is firing bullets for first start since November; primed and ready. Musical Heart is speedy and will prove very tough on a soft lead. Zoomer has trained swiftly since front-running score on Feb. 28; right in the thick of this.

FOURTH: Humpday has the benefit of the rail on tight-turned inner turf course. King Moonracer owns speed and has pedigree that should be aided by switch to sod; very interesting. Got the Gold makes first start since claimed after improved third in last; must consider.

FIFTH: Kinky Sox delivered best efforts on Belmont turf last autumn; call based on price potential. Vitanza owns two wins, a second and a third from last four starts; razor-sharp and very playable. Out First moves to grass after clear-cut placing in last; must consider.

SIXTH: A Bit o'Irish Sass logged rapid late-pace figure in last outing and gets Lasix for return. Steppin' Hawk fired half-mile bullet since sharp third in most recent; big-time player. Tellaperfecttale, eliminated by a spill last out, was a strong second in prior start; worth long look.

SEVENTH: Musical America was a game second after hard-fought, front-end duel in last; softer flow predicted. Liveyourbeastlife is rested and owns favorable stalker's style; dangerous. Backsideofthemoon needed last and owns fast back numbers; don't overlook.

EIGHTH: Rivendell was a visually and numerically impressive winner in debut on Belmont sod last summer; encore effort. Madera moves to turf after eight-length score on wet dirt last time; very interesting. Fetching was a non-stressful fifth in first start since five-month absence last time; forward move expected.

NINTH: Sadie Lady is favorably posted outside in field jammed with speed; swiftest of the swift with heads-up handling. I'llhandalthecash owns a sit-and-pounce style that could be well served if pace meltdown ensues. Lady Lawyer fits the quintessential Chad Brown pattern; logical, short-priced player. Sweet Melania should possess enhanced staying power with cutback to 6 furlongs.

Steve Matthews
By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com

