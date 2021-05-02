Best bet: PROVEN INNOCENT (6)

Best value: ZERENIA (9)

FIRST: Dramatic Twist regressed in last after clear-cut win in prior; class drop seals the deal. Up Seventyfour is speedy and can prove very tough on a soft lead. Overdressed gets confident price hike after hard-charging victory in last; dangerous.

SECOND: Artyistheparty has drilled swiftly since speed and fade in debut; tighter on Thursday. Back Channel has consistently failed at short odds; you've been warned. Big City Momma was bought for $700k as a yearling; could be the goods.

THIRD: No Lime was a breakthrough winner in last; gives one more before the bounce. Too Early owns two seconds and two thirds from last four starts; logical. Great Workout lived up to heavy tote support when a winner at 80 cents on the dollar in debut; be no surprise.

FOURTH: Mia Calia should pack amplified wallop with cutback to 6 furlongs. Tiny Magoo was a clear-cut second in last; could easily take this. Miss Alex makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; don't overlook.

FIFTH: Millean tallied swift late-pace figure when a fast-closing second in last; more to give in first start since claimed. Brazillionaire moves to dirt after front-running score on turf last time; speedy and dangerous. Moonlight Now fired 5-furlong bullet for first start in seven weeks; right in the thick of this.

SIXTH: Proven Innocent logged solid final fractions in all three starts and now makes first start since gelded. Tiz Tact Toe is bred to relish 11-furlong marathon; favorably posted. Connagh's Quay hails from Chad Brown barn; need more?

SEVENTH: Violent Trick, a tough-trip second in last, owns fast back numbers. Baby Boss owns speed and swift figures but takes suspicious price plunge in first start for new barn; mixed message. Madera was empty on turf last out but was a top-figured winner on dirt two starts back; very interesting.

EIGHTH: Screamin' By could go screamin' by them all in the stretch if fractions get fast and furious; pace makes the race. Purrageous Dyna is another that would be aided by front-end meltdown; very playable. Violent Point is quick from gate and could get brave on a soft lead.

NINTH: Zerenia overcame slow splits when a determined maiden winner in last; weakness of field is selection's strength. Quasar fired crisp half-mile breeze to conclude recent work tab; very interesting. Beautiful Karen is fleet-footed and bred to handle grass; worth long look. Magical Romance could impact at fat ticket if pace gets hot and hectic.