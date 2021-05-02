TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
SportsHorseracing

Steve Matthews' Belmont selections for Thursday, May 6

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Print

Best bet: PROVEN INNOCENT (6)

Best value: ZERENIA (9)

FIRST: Dramatic Twist regressed in last after clear-cut win in prior; class drop seals the deal. Up Seventyfour is speedy and can prove very tough on a soft lead. Overdressed gets confident price hike after hard-charging victory in last; dangerous.

SECOND: Artyistheparty has drilled swiftly since speed and fade in debut; tighter on Thursday. Back Channel has consistently failed at short odds; you've been warned. Big City Momma was bought for $700k as a yearling; could be the goods.

THIRD: No Lime was a breakthrough winner in last; gives one more before the bounce. Too Early owns two seconds and two thirds from last four starts; logical. Great Workout lived up to heavy tote support when a winner at 80 cents on the dollar in debut; be no surprise.

FOURTH: Mia Calia should pack amplified wallop with cutback to 6 furlongs. Tiny Magoo was a clear-cut second in last; could easily take this. Miss Alex makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; don't overlook.

FIFTH: Millean tallied swift late-pace figure when a fast-closing second in last; more to give in first start since claimed. Brazillionaire moves to dirt after front-running score on turf last time; speedy and dangerous. Moonlight Now fired 5-furlong bullet for first start in seven weeks; right in the thick of this.

SIXTH: Proven Innocent logged solid final fractions in all three starts and now makes first start since gelded. Tiz Tact Toe is bred to relish 11-furlong marathon; favorably posted. Connagh's Quay hails from Chad Brown barn; need more?

SEVENTH: Violent Trick, a tough-trip second in last, owns fast back numbers. Baby Boss owns speed and swift figures but takes suspicious price plunge in first start for new barn; mixed message. Madera was empty on turf last out but was a top-figured winner on dirt two starts back; very interesting.

EIGHTH: Screamin' By could go screamin' by them all in the stretch if fractions get fast and furious; pace makes the race. Purrageous Dyna is another that would be aided by front-end meltdown; very playable. Violent Point is quick from gate and could get brave on a soft lead.

NINTH: Zerenia overcame slow splits when a determined maiden winner in last; weakness of field is selection's strength. Quasar fired crisp half-mile breeze to conclude recent work tab; very interesting. Beautiful Karen is fleet-footed and bred to handle grass; worth long look. Magical Romance could impact at fat ticket if pace gets hot and hectic.

Steve Matthews
By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com

New York Sports

Knicks forward Julius Randle shoots against the Rockets
Randle leads Knicks on rout of Rockets
Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets is
42 for Durant, but 49 for Giannis as Bucks top Nets
New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley (5) shoots
Knicks OK with Quickley shooting deep three-pointers
Mets left fielder J.D. Davis (28) reacts after
Freak finger injuries sideline Nimmo, Davis
Yankees manager Aaron Boone against the Detroit Tigers
Best: It hasn't been pretty, but Yankees seem to be themselves again
Corey Kluber of the New York Yankees pitches
Corey Kluber masterful as Yankees shut out Tigers to sweep the series
Didn’t find what you were looking for?