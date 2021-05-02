TODAY'S PAPER
Steve Matthews' Belmont selections for Friday, May 7

By Steve Matthews
Best bet: ROSE E HOLIDAY (7)

Best value: ORMA (5)

FIRST: Timeless Journey compiled tight work tab for first start since December; primed and ready. Two Cent Tootsie logged both lifetime wins on Belmont sod; very playable. Dancing Kiki fired eye-catching 5-furlong bullet on May 1; don't ignore.

SECOND: Risk Profile was a clear-cut second in last; finds winner's circle in third start of form cycle. Absolute Courage was a useful fourth in debut; improvement expected. Prime Time Player makes first start since moving to new barn; very interesting.

THIRD: Quiet Out East is rested and a three-time winner on Belmont sod; call based on price. Michael's Bad Boy was a clear-cut maiden winner in last; worth long look. Austrian could impact if pace meltdown ensues; right in the thick of this.

FOURTH: Mama Kin tallied swift final fraction when winning last; takes another. Barista Vixen, another last-race winner, has trained sharply in the interim; big-time threat. Maryanorginger, 1-for-1 at Belmont, owns fast back numbers and drops; must be factored into the mix.

FIFTH: Orma was speed sharpened in last; duly tightened in second start since seven-month absence. Cazilda Fortytales is fleet-footed and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Decreed (Brad Cox) and Proper Grammar (Christophe Clement) are newcomers that demand tote and paddock scrutiny.

SIXTH: Sixteen Tons returns to dirt and drops; probable pace dynamics should play to strength. Warfront Fighter has finished second five straight times; you've been warned. Mister J T was just a neck behind "Fighter" when third at 40-1 last out; must consider.

SEVENTH: Rose E Holiday notched swift late-pace figure when a determined winner on dirt in last; transfers form to turf. Rosey's Peach owns sprinter's speed and has top-notch, front-end rider aloft; worth long look. Pie Killer was a wire-to-wire victor in most recent; dangerous. Ocean Air also won last, and owns faster back figures; must be given consideration.

EIGHTH: Wicked Amber was pace- and trip-compromised when third in last; price should be generous. Caen Na Coille, less than two lengths behind top selection last time, could move forward in second start since five-month layoff.

NINTH: Quantitativbreezin was a sharp second in lone outing on Belmont grass; rates close call. Esotica is quick from gate and looms the controlling speed in first grass start. Mondeuse made middle move and flattened last time; very interesting. Sport Model clipped heels and lost rider in last; worth another look.

