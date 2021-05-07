Best bet: BODECREAM (7)

Best value: APPLETINI (2)

FIRST: Speak Unity owns experience edge in field of newcomers. Lucci is training swiftly for Wes Ward; follow the money. Riot House, another firster from the Ward barn, owns turf breeding on both sides of pedigree.

SECOND: Appletini is speedy and projects as the controlling front-runner; 3-furlong bullet last week seals the deal. Tuff Bird also is quick from gate and drops; dangerous. Lottie's Mizzion was a game second in last; must consider.

THIRD: Cartwheel could get the early jump in compact group. Daria's Angel, a last-race winner, could be ideally placed in the stalker's seat. Flat Awesome Jenny looms the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues.

FOURTH: Twilight Gleaming was a tough-trip second when 60 cents on the dollar in debut; once again, price won't get pulse racing. Poppy Flower was a clear-cut second in first start; be no surprise. Action Potential was just a length behind Poppy Flower after setting the splits; don't ignore.

FIFTH: Lady Fatima owns a win on Belmont turf and consistently logs field's fastest final fractions. Mopolka is fleet-footed, fresh and training with a purpose; big-time threat. Saburai ships in from SoCal for Vladimir Cerin; logical, short-priced player.

SIXTH: Ninth Hour drew off to more than six-length victory last out and owns faster back numbers; more to come. Royal Suspect is riding a two-race winning streak; loves the 7-furlong trip. Brilliant Brooks delivers strong efforts with machinelike consistency; be no surprise.

SEVENTH: Bodecream was compromised by soft fractions when a game second in last; primed for best in third start of form cycle. Abiding Star owns bullet speed and loves the Belmont turf; very dangerous. Sanctuary City has won two in a row; worth long look at long price.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

EIGHTH: The Wolfman is rested and working swiftly; call based on price potential. Roderick is 1-for-1 at Belmont and owns fast numbers on "A" efforts. Candy Man Rocket gets class relief and favorable cutback in distance; right in the thick of this.

NINTH: No Payne owns speed and adds blinkers; weakness of field is selection's strength. Shamalamadingdong, second to a runaway winner in dirt debut, owns pedigree that should be aided by switch to sod. Social Whirl is fleet-footed and gets the meds; don't ignore. Caumsett, another one quick from the starting blocks, could prove very tough if able to shake clear from other front-runners.