TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
SportsHorseracing

Steve Matthews' Belmont selections for Thursday, May 13

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Print

Best bet: SCILLY CAY (7)

Best value: ZAEVION (5)

FIRST: Doublepour returns to dirt and drops; price play in weak opener. Kith was a breakthrough maiden winner in last; dangerous. Pier Forty owns fast back numbers; be no surprise.

SECOND: Happy Soul was second at even-money in debut; less than inspiring betting race. Lemieux is training swiftly for first start; we know he can skate, but can he run? I Can Run might live up to name; stay tuned to tote.

THIRD: Baba could get the early jump with heads-up handling. The Glenmore will be in the garden spot if top selection hits the wall; dangerous. Bustin Bay is another that would be aided by fast fractions.

FOURTH: Alpine Queen has trained sharply since last start; forward move predicted. Sweet Mary Lou gets class relief and owns positional speed; worth long look. Emirates Affair also is quick from gate and drops into maiden claimer; must consider.

FIFTH: Zaevion notched improved internal numbers in last; improvement expected. Square Shooter fires strong efforts with machinelike consistency; logical, short-priced player. American Tattoo should be aided by cutback to 6 furlongs; don't ignore.

SIXTH: Win With Pride gets confident price boost after clear-cut win in last; more to come. Eagle Pass, another last-race victor, is 2-for-2 at Belmont; very playable. Vicar's Legend could land in exotics at beefy number if pace collapse ensues.

SEVENTH: Scilly Cay tallied fast final fraction when making determined rally to win last; pairs up. Binkster is speedy and needed last; big-time, front-running danger. Fort Worth is training swiftly for first start since November; more than good enough on best.

EIGHTH: Good Old Boy is fresh, working sharply and packs potent kick on "A" game. Nutzforboltz wheels back in a hurry after wide eighth in last; very interesting. Dr. Shane owns a win, two seconds and a third from last five starts; must consider.

NINTH: Fast Gordon could be ideally positioned behind quitting front-runner; pace makes the race. Frat owns speed but lacks heart; must take the good with the bad. King Moonracer should pack amplified late wallop with cutback from route. Saratoga Flash is another that should possess intensified kick at shorter trip.

Steve Matthews
By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com

New York Sports

Knicks guard Derrick Rose scores past Clippers forward
A healthy Rose blooms again for Knicks
Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom hands the ball
Mets win after deGrom exits with lower back tightness
Knicks guard Derrick Rose, right, is defended by
Knicks beat Clippers, help case for fourth seed in playoffs
Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom takes his jacket
Lennon: DeGrom's injury puts a severe damper on sweep
Mets relief pitcher Drew Smith delivers during the
Drew Smith back with Mets after shoulder soreness
Aaron Judge of the Yankees reacts after drawing
Boone: Judge still dealing with leg issues
Didn’t find what you were looking for?