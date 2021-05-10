Best bet: SCILLY CAY (7)

Best value: ZAEVION (5)

FIRST: Doublepour returns to dirt and drops; price play in weak opener. Kith was a breakthrough maiden winner in last; dangerous. Pier Forty owns fast back numbers; be no surprise.

SECOND: Happy Soul was second at even-money in debut; less than inspiring betting race. Lemieux is training swiftly for first start; we know he can skate, but can he run? I Can Run might live up to name; stay tuned to tote.

THIRD: Baba could get the early jump with heads-up handling. The Glenmore will be in the garden spot if top selection hits the wall; dangerous. Bustin Bay is another that would be aided by fast fractions.

FOURTH: Alpine Queen has trained sharply since last start; forward move predicted. Sweet Mary Lou gets class relief and owns positional speed; worth long look. Emirates Affair also is quick from gate and drops into maiden claimer; must consider.

FIFTH: Zaevion notched improved internal numbers in last; improvement expected. Square Shooter fires strong efforts with machinelike consistency; logical, short-priced player. American Tattoo should be aided by cutback to 6 furlongs; don't ignore.

SIXTH: Win With Pride gets confident price boost after clear-cut win in last; more to come. Eagle Pass, another last-race victor, is 2-for-2 at Belmont; very playable. Vicar's Legend could land in exotics at beefy number if pace collapse ensues.

SEVENTH: Scilly Cay tallied fast final fraction when making determined rally to win last; pairs up. Binkster is speedy and needed last; big-time, front-running danger. Fort Worth is training swiftly for first start since November; more than good enough on best.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

EIGHTH: Good Old Boy is fresh, working sharply and packs potent kick on "A" game. Nutzforboltz wheels back in a hurry after wide eighth in last; very interesting. Dr. Shane owns a win, two seconds and a third from last five starts; must consider.

NINTH: Fast Gordon could be ideally positioned behind quitting front-runner; pace makes the race. Frat owns speed but lacks heart; must take the good with the bad. King Moonracer should pack amplified late wallop with cutback from route. Saratoga Flash is another that should possess intensified kick at shorter trip.