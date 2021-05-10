TODAY'S PAPER
Steve Matthews' Belmont selections for Friday, May 14

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Best bet: GAMBLING CAT (1)

Best value: DOCTOR DOOM (4)

FIRST: Gambling Cat tallied fast late-pace figure when winning last on Tampa turf; 1-for-1 on Belmont sod. Entwine was less than two lengths behind top selection when making U.S. debut on March 21; dangerous. Systematic exits hard-fought maiden score on GP grass; right in the thick of this.

SECOND: Joycee Haz Pizzaz looms the main speed on the rail with switch to Kendrick Carmouche. The Big S, a last-race winner, will be in the garden spot if top selection hist the wall in the lane. Anzio Beach also won most recent and should offer generous ticket; don't ignore.

THIRD: Maxwell Esquire logged solid final fraction when winning last; four-time victor on Belmont Park grass. Kanthaka exits graded stakes fields and owns fast figures; very playable. Joker On Jack is more than good enough on best efforts.

FOURTH: Doctor Doom bested a next-out winner when a clear-cut second in last at Parx; added ground plays to strength. Exalted Charm has trained sharply since showing improved speed in last; dangerous. Royal Realm was a hard-charging third at the distance in last; be no surprise.

FIFTH: Hard Count is fleet-footed and could capitalize on soft lead with heads-up handling. Searching for Gold exits sharp maiden score in last; worth long look. Kid Bourbon owns fast back turf numbers; don't ignore.

SIXTH: Direct Order made determined rally when a drawing-away winner on May 1; more to come. Ekhtibaar could play out as the controlling front-runner with Carmouche taking the call; very interesting. I Love Jaxson took backward step in last after a series of solid efforts; rebound potential.

SEVENTH: Irish Constitution has trained with a purpose since visually and numerically impressing when a winner on March 12; keeps on giving. Awesome Debate is fresh and owns speed and fast numbers; big-time player. Fierce Lady owns a win, a second and a third in three outings at Belmont; must consider.

EIGHTH: Stage Raider notched rapid late-pace figure when winning by an expanding 10 lengths at Keeneland last out; pairs up. Purple Hearted gets confident price boost after game placing in last; very interesting. Dr Jack delivered on heavy tote support when a clear-cut winner in debut at GP; must be factored into the mix.

NINTH: Voliero was pace-compromised when fourth last time; three works in the interim seal the deal. Enroule switches to sod after non-threatening sixth in debut; wake-up potential. Ghostmon was a wide second in first grass start; right in the thick of this. Trisaetum debuts for white-hot Christophe Clement barn; could be the goods.

