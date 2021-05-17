Best bet: STAND BY YOU (7)

Best value: LISHEEN (9)

FIRST: She's a Fast One is the only member of five-horse field to have started; good race to pass. Miss Alacrity and No Time Alone are newcomers from the Wes Ward barn; follow the money. Saratoga Kisses is by a high-percentage first-out sire; worth a look.

SECOND: Here Comes Jackie owns field's fastest late-pace figures on best efforts. Short Pour is speedy and a two-time winner on Belmont turf; dangerous. Take Charge Tina is another that's quick from gate; must be considered.

THIRD: Calidad should be aided by cutback to 7 furlongs. Captivating Cara wheels back on 12 days' rest; very interesting. Bewps drops and returns to dirt; be no surprise.

FOURTH: Customerexperience is fresh and packs potent kick on "A" game. Anna's Fast is fast from the gate and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Gone Glimmering owns fast figures but drops in first start since claimed; mixed message.

FIFTH: Fast Break should find the mile trip right in his wheelhouse. Democratic Values was freshened after winning two in a row this past winter; very playable. O'Trouble bested a next-out victor when a determined winner in last; right in the thick of this.

SIXTH: Rye Runner gets Lasix and moves to grass; improvement predicted. After Five was a wide second as the favorite in last; logical, short-priced player. Newsworthy is fleet-footed and should benefit from cutback to 6 furlongs; dangerous.

SEVENTH: Stand by You packs powerful late wallop and stretch to a mile should play to strength. Always Carina lived up to heavy tote support when a front-running winner at odds-on in debut; obvious threat. Malibu Curl gets the meds in first start since December; worth long look at long price.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

EIGHTH: Fast Getaway propped and lost rider last time but could be ideally positioned in bulky field at playable price. Quarky is speedy and holds sharp current condition; big-time contender. Big Engine delivers strong efforts with machinelike consistency; must be factored into the mix. Shekky Shebaz owns very fast back numbers; don't ignore.

NINTH: Lisheen made sustained rally when a game second in common April 22 marathon; call based on price potential. Coalition Building was less than a length behind top pick when third as the favorite in last; could certainly take this. Community Adjusted was a pacesetting fourth in same race as top pair; don't dismiss. Harlem Heights tallied career-best number when second on Belmont sod last fall; must be considered.