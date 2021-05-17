Best bet: CAROM (6)

Best value: JOQULAR (2)

FIRST: A field of eight unraced 2-year-olds to start the Friday card. Sleep late. Disengage concluded work tab with half-mile bullet. Bali's Shade also shows training tab that culminated with swift half-mile drill; dangerous. Achilles Heel debuts for streaking stable (Rob Atras); must consider.

SECOND: Joqular should pack amplified wallop at 7 furlongs. Pie Killer is speedy and drops. Magical Romance needed last and will offer beefy ticket; worth long look.

THIRD: Fine Prospecture was a front-running winner in debut at Keeneland; worth noting that jockey David Flores is listed rider after nearly four-year retirement. Honey Money gets class relief and returns to dirt; more than good enough on best. Remoane fired half-mile bullet since clear-cut placing in last; logical contender.

FOURTH: Bourbon Currency logged two of three career wins on Belmont turf; tight work tab for first start since February. Brazillionaire is quick from gate and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Me 'n Sap exits hard-charging maiden score in last; don't dismiss.

FIFTH: Quasar drops and returns to main track after even fifth in first start since three-month layoff; forward move predicted. Irresistible Girl was a front-end maiden winner in first start on Belmont loam; dangerous. Big Tony's Girl, another last-race maiden victor, could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat. Purda Vita also broke maiden in most recent (Oaklawn Park) and logged 3-furlong drill at Belmont in the interim; very interesting.

SIXTH: Carom is training sharply for first start since claimed by Saffie Joseph Jr.; ready to roll. Attentive tallied fast late-pace figure when a determined winner in last; big-time player. Mandate was just a head behind Attentive when second in last and now makes first start for new connections; right in the thick of this.

SEVENTH: A Bit o'Irish Sass was pace- and trip-compromised when third in last; crisp half-mile work last week seals the deal. Raffinity has drilled three times since much-improved placing in last; developing and dangerous. Voice of Spring was a sharp second at the mile distance in last start; must be factored into the mix.

EIGHTH: Shiraz is rested, training forwardly and owns field's fastest late-pace figures on "A" game. By George could play out as the speed of the speed with aggressive ride from the hedge. Into the Sunrise also is fleet-footed and has faced arguably tougher in last few outings; dangerous.

NINTH: Turn of Events should pack intensified late kick with cutback to 7 furlongs. Not Phar Now is quick from the gate and can capitalize on soft lead; very playable. Rhythm Section was a front-running second in last; be no surprise. Tenure is fleet-footed, fresh and working with a purpose; don't overlook.