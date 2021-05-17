TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
SportsHorseracing

Steve Matthews' Belmont selections for Friday, May 21

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Print

Best bet: CAROM (6)

Best value: JOQULAR (2)

FIRST: A field of eight unraced 2-year-olds to start the Friday card. Sleep late. Disengage concluded work tab with half-mile bullet. Bali's Shade also shows training tab that culminated with swift half-mile drill; dangerous. Achilles Heel debuts for streaking stable (Rob Atras); must consider.

SECOND: Joqular should pack amplified wallop at 7 furlongs. Pie Killer is speedy and drops. Magical Romance needed last and will offer beefy ticket; worth long look.

THIRD: Fine Prospecture was a front-running winner in debut at Keeneland; worth noting that jockey David Flores is listed rider after nearly four-year retirement. Honey Money gets class relief and returns to dirt; more than good enough on best. Remoane fired half-mile bullet since clear-cut placing in last; logical contender.

FOURTH: Bourbon Currency logged two of three career wins on Belmont turf; tight work tab for first start since February. Brazillionaire is quick from gate and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Me 'n Sap exits hard-charging maiden score in last; don't dismiss.

FIFTH: Quasar drops and returns to main track after even fifth in first start since three-month layoff; forward move predicted. Irresistible Girl was a front-end maiden winner in first start on Belmont loam; dangerous. Big Tony's Girl, another last-race maiden victor, could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat. Purda Vita also broke maiden in most recent (Oaklawn Park) and logged 3-furlong drill at Belmont in the interim; very interesting.

SIXTH: Carom is training sharply for first start since claimed by Saffie Joseph Jr.; ready to roll. Attentive tallied fast late-pace figure when a determined winner in last; big-time player. Mandate was just a head behind Attentive when second in last and now makes first start for new connections; right in the thick of this.

SEVENTH: A Bit o'Irish Sass was pace- and trip-compromised when third in last; crisp half-mile work last week seals the deal. Raffinity has drilled three times since much-improved placing in last; developing and dangerous. Voice of Spring was a sharp second at the mile distance in last start; must be factored into the mix.

EIGHTH: Shiraz is rested, training forwardly and owns field's fastest late-pace figures on "A" game. By George could play out as the speed of the speed with aggressive ride from the hedge. Into the Sunrise also is fleet-footed and has faced arguably tougher in last few outings; dangerous.

NINTH: Turn of Events should pack intensified late kick with cutback to 7 furlongs. Not Phar Now is quick from the gate and can capitalize on soft lead; very playable. Rhythm Section was a front-running second in last; be no surprise. Tenure is fleet-footed, fresh and working with a purpose; don't overlook.

Steve Matthews
By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com

New York Sports

Ilya Sorokin of the Islanders eyes the puck
Best: Upon review, preview of Isles-Pens goaltending looks correct
Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard throws during a spring
Syndergaard. Lugo to begin rehab assignments
The Quershif family take a selfie outside Madison
MSG, Barclays to expand capacity for playoff games
Jockey John Velazquez, left, watches as trainer Bob
NYRA suspends Baffert pending Kentucky Derby probe
The Penguins' Brandon Tanev, left, checks the Islanders'
Isles look to get power play back on track in Game 2
The Islanders' Kyle Palmieri celebrates with Jean-Gabriel Pageau
Isles relaxed after win, but focused on taking 2-0 lead
Didn’t find what you were looking for?