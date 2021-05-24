Best bet: CLASSIC COLORS (8)

Best value: WRITER'S REGRET (7)

FIRST: It's about time the powers that be make these all-first-time starter, 2-year-old races, non-betting events. For those who like to guess: Kodama (Christophe Clement barn), Painters N Poets (Wes Ward) and Anna and Mia (uncoupled barn mate of "Poets") are the ones that demand charting of exotics.

SECOND: Stanhope is training sharply and projects as the main speed. Public Information was a clear-cut maiden winner in first start on Belmont sod; very dangerous. Amistad would be aided by hot fractions.

THIRD: Happy Saver has yet to taste defeat in four starts; paltry price is the problem. Three Technique was a fast-figured winner in last; very interesting. Locally Owned also won last and logged two sharp works in the interim; must consider.

FOURTH: Zaevion makes quick return (15 days) and drops two price levels; will need "A" game. Fox Red owns speed and fast figures; logical, short-priced danger. Joycee Haz Pizzaz has won three of last five; odds will be tempting.

FIFTH: Bad Guy makes peak start of form cycle; rates close call. Danfusi is fleet-footed and hails from Brad Cox barn; could easily take this. Quiet Out East should pack intensified wallop with cutback to 7 furlongs.

SIXTH: Glory Dia tallied swift numbers when winning by 12 lengths on Parx dirt last out; transfers raging current condition to Belmont sod. Querelle, a SoCal invader, owns fast late-pace figures and hails from Peter Miller barn; very playable. Cost Benefit fits the classic Chad Brown profile; be no surprise.

SEVENTH: Writer's Regret was done in by pace pressure last time; gets early jump on Friday with heads-up handling. Scotto tallied rapid final fraction when breaking maiden last out; worth long look. Yankee Empire could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat; don't ignore.

EIGHTH: Classic Colors overcame soft fractions and wide trip when a sharp winner in last; pairs up. Magisterium is training with a purpose and gets first-time Lasix; very interesting. Caldee, another that gets the meds, is fleet-footed and must be factored into the mix.

NINTH: Loaded Joe is 0-for-22 but lands in suspect bunch and should offer square price. Venerable makes first start with maiden claiming; must be considered if able to escape AE list. Determined Fury makes first grass start for Clement; very dangerous. Raising Sand never got involved after hesitant start in debut; improvement expected. Uncle Mo's Cat, another that failed to fire in first start, drops and moves to turf; wake-up potential.