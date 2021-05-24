Best bet: FIRST CAPTAIN (3)

Best value: SAFE CONDUCT (9)

FIRST: Grafton Street shows work tab that culminated with crisp half-mile drill; ready to roll. Marayel is from a dam that has produced six grass winners; could be the goods. Riot House was an even third in debut; must consider.

SECOND: Skyler's Scramjet owns speed, adds blinkers and drops; call based on price. Playwright was a hard-charging second in last two starts; runner-up again? Playthatfunnymusic needed last and owns fast back numbers; dangerous.

THIRD: First Captain tallied solid final fraction when a determined winner in debut; more to come. The Big Kahuna delivered strong efforts in both starts; be no surprise. Dust Devil regressed in last after top-figured win in prior; bounce-back threat.

FOURTH: Iwo Jima drops and dons the shades in second start since seven-month layoff; needs to escape AE list. Tanners Neck Lane is rested, gets Lasix and compiled tight work tab; very interesting. Portfolio Hedge is firing bullets for first start in 18 months; classic Chad Brown pattern.

FIFTH: Madam Maclean adds blinkers and projects as the main speed with heads-up handling. Too Sexy could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat; very playable. Keota is another that could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues.

SIXTH: Bronx Bomber notched swift late-pace figure when a fast-closing second in last; set for best in third start of form cycle. Bears Mafia is quick from gate and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. T Loves a Fight exits swift-numbered second in last; right in the thick of this.

SEVENTH: Gailhorsewind was compromised by wide trip when a close-up fifth in debut; needs scratches to get in. Quick Conversation, also below the AE line, was hard-charging second in last; very dangerous. Back Channel has failed as the favorite in five of last six starts; burns more cash? Evoking is firing bullets for first start; follow the money.

EIGHTH: Superfecto owns tractable running style and is training with a purpose for first start in nine weeks; close call in contentious field. Mystic Night tallied rapid final fractions when winning last two starts; could easily take another. Girolamo's Attack fires big efforts with machinelike consistency.

NINTH: Safe Conduct logged two 5-furlong bullet workouts since clear-cut victory in last; pairs up at a price. Hard Love owns two wins and a second from three starts; hard to ignore. Public Sector was second to top selection when making first start since seven-month layoff last time; must be factored into the mix.

10TH: Sengekontacket is fresh and owns fast figures and positional speed. Savedbythebelle compiled tight work tab for first start in 11 weeks; very interesting. Minit Maus logged only win on Belmont grass; worth long look. Kiss and Run was a front-running maiden winner in last; speedy and dangerous.