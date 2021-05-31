Best bet: SWEET BYE AND BYE (6)

Best value: CREATIVE CAIRO (8)

FIRST: Sicilia Mike should pack enhanced kick with cutback to 6 furlongs. Steam Engine is speedy and drops; big-time, front-running danger. Big Mountain also is quick from gate and consistently delivers strong efforts; be no surprise.

SECOND: Gailhorsewind tallied crisp final fraction when a non-stressful fifth in debut; more to come. Isle of White gets Lasix in stateside debut for Chad Brown; dangerous. Six Feet Apart has trained sharply since displaying speed in debut at Keeneland; could easily take this.

THIRD: Wudda U Think Now owns three wins, two seconds and a third from seven starts; class relief seals the deal. Trash Talker could get the early jump with heads-up handling. Following Sea is firing bullets for first start since moving to Todd Pletcher barn; right in the thick of this.

FOURTH: Oliver's Fortune was a much-improved third in first turf start; needs scratches to get in. King Angelo is quick from gate and compiled bullet-riddled work tab for first start in seven weeks; very playable. Fast Gordon could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat; must consider. Majestic Tiger was a hard-charging second in debut; must be factored into the mix.

FIFTH: Soupster, idle since November, shows work slate that culminated with 5-furlong bullet; primed and ready. After the Party was an even third in key-race debut on April 11; worth long look. Lady Valentine, a newcomer from Pletcher barn, compiled impressive training tab for debut; could be the goods.

SIXTH: Sweet Bye and Bye has trained strongly since logging fast late-pace figure when winning last at GP; owns solid record on Belmont sod. Regal Glory has won two straight for Chad Brown; any questions? Piedi Bianchi is speedy and could get brave on an unchallenged lead; don't ignore.

SEVENTH: Happy Soul crushed four rivals when an 11-length winner in first start at Belmont; paltry price is the problem. She's So Shiny was a clear-cut second behind a repeat winner in debut; very interesting. American Bound regressed in last after sharp score in debut; rebound potential.

EIGHTH: Creative Cairo overcame soft splits when a determined maiden winner in last; call based on price. Jouster is fleet-footed and owns fast figures; logical contender. Con Lima, a likely underlay, was 90 cents on the dollar when winning GP stake last out; for chalk lovers only.

NINTH: Split Then Double fits the signature Chad Brown profile and gets first-time Lasix; if you can't beat'em, join'em. Miss Bonnie T has finished second in last three starts; runner-up again? Meet the Beauty moves to grass for Pletcher; worth long look. Wow makes peak start of form cycle and could impact at fat ticket if pace meltdown ensues.