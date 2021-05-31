Best bet: LANDBISCUIT (11)

FIRST: Jezebel's Kitten projects as the main speed with aggressive ride. Classic Lady will be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. Flower Point was a useful fifth in first race since 15-month absence; worth long look.

SECOND: Get the Candy gets the meds in first start since December; ready to roll. Kreesa La Wrote exits much-improved placing in last; very dangerous. Caumsett is fleet-footed and fired 3-furlong bullet last week; very interesting.

THIRD: Trust Our Journey set swift splits when a front-running winner in debut; more to come. Little Drama lived up to heavy tote support when victorious at 40 cents on the dollar first out; be no surprise. Overbore hails from Wes Ward barn and likely will be overbet; your move.

FOURTH: Repo Rocks took backward step in last after fast-figured placing in prior; rebounds. The Honorable One debuts for cagey connections; follow the money. Mahaamel was a clear-cut second to a repeat winner in debut; little betting appeal.

FIFTH: Arzak owns tractable running style and likely will fall through the cracks in the wagering. Public Sector tallied fast late-pace figure when second in last; logical. Shaftesbury has a win and three seconds from last four starts; overly obvious.

SIXTH: Beatthatflew wheels back in a hurry after 10-length score on Sunday; more to give. Colormepazzi was a fast-figured, front-end winner in last; very dangerous. Imperio D, another last-race winner, shows history of stringing big efforts; must consider.

SEVENTH: Wicked Trick should pack amplified late wallop with cutback to sprint. Firenze Fire fires big efforts with machinelike consistency. Flagstaff is riding a two-race winning streak; right in the thick of this.

EIGHTH: Chub Wagon has yet to taste defeat in six starts; passes the litmus test. Victim of Love is 2-for-2 at Belmont Park; very interesting. Lake Avenue was a subpar fourth in last; more than good enough on "A" game.

NINTH: Magic Attitude overcame soft flow and wide trip in the Sheepshead Bay last time; keeps on giving. My Sister Nat owns fast back numbers; don't ignore. Always Shopping almost always delivers strong efforts; be no surprise.

10TH: Tide of the Sea loves marathon trips and could capitalize on soft lead. Conviction Trade makes peak start of form cycle; big-time threat on best. Kinenos is a last-race winner from the Brad Cox barn; don't overlook.

11TH: Landbiscuit was pace- and position-compromised when second in last; gets job done on Friday. Mutasallem has finished second in all three starts; runner-up again? Q F Seventy Five is training sharply for first start in eight weeks; worth long look. Summer Silence exits clear-cut placing in last; right in the thick of this.