Best bet: RESPECT FOR ALL (1)

Best value: WICKED AMBER (7)

FIRST: Respect for All adds blinkers and returns to dirt; forward move predicted. Pier Forty makes peak start of form cycle; dangerous. Obsessed owns positional speed and drops; worth long look.

SECOND: Not That Brady moves to grass after front-end victory in last; transfers form to new surface. Ghost Giant is fresh, drops and training with a purpose; more than good enough on "A" effort. Nutzforboltz could impact if pace meltdown ensues.

THIRD: Lemieux was second to a much-the-best repeat winner in debut; scores. Velvet Sister is from dam that has dropped four winners from four foals to race; dangerous. Gerrymander makes first start for Chad Brown; any questions?

FOURTH: Purrageous Dyna was pace- and position-compromised last time; two works in the interim seal the deal. Saratoga Love is speedy and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Kokopelli, 2-for-2, has been aided by perfect setups both times; you've been warned.

FIFTH: Eagle Pass tallied swift final fraction when winning second straight last time; keeps on giving. Full Salute is quick from gate and gets class relief; very interesting. Popizar closes and would be aided by hot fractions.

SIXTH: Big Wonder owns sprinter's speed, makes peak start of form cycle and could capitalize on unchallenged lead at fat ticket; 5-furlong bullet on June 2 is the clincher. Dante's Fire packs potent late wallop and could be the prime beneficiary if top selection hits the wall. Croi Mor, 1-for-1 on Belmont sod, was freshened for seven weeks after winning two in a row; must be factored into the mix.

SEVENTH: Wicked Amber tallied improved late-pace figure when caught wide at top of stretch last out; breakthrough predicted. Prairie Wings has trained strongly since useful sixth in first start since October last time; must consider. High Opinion owns a win and two seconds from last three starts; logical sort.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

EIGHTH: Mihos owns sit-and-pounce style and fired 3-furlong bullet last week; ready to roll. Jemography is fleet-footed and could steal this on the front-end. Extrordinary Jerry owns fast back numbers; right in the thick of this.

NINTH: Marc's Humor adds blinkers and drops after non-threatening eighth in debut; improvement expected. Big Little Risk, another that makes first start with maiden-claiming tag, could play out as the dominant speed. Voliero makes third start of form cycle; must consider. Ghostmon owns a second and a third in two grass starts; hard to ignore.