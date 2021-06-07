TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
SportsHorseracing

Steve Matthews' Belmont selections for Friday, June 11

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Print

Best bet: ARTEMUS CITYLIMITS (1)

Best value: TRUTH HURTS (7)

FIRST: Artemus Citylimits was a determined winner the first time he touched Belmont turf; pairs up. Duncastle is fleet-footed and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Mystery Messenger takes mysterious price plunge for first local start; damaged goods? Castagno should pack amplified wallop with cutback to 6 furlongs.

SECOND: Lune Lake projects as the quickest of the quick in compact field. Viradia is fresh and owns fast figures; dangerous. Frills could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat; must consider.

THIRD: Villainous gets confident two-level price hike after sitting out "jail" period since claimed; call in small but contentious group. Chris and Dave owns a win and a second in two starts at Belmont; worth long look. Heirloom Kitten is fleet-footed and training sharply; very interesting. Identifier could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues.

FOURTH: Gongheifatchoy drops, makes quick return and is riding a forward line on the numbers; big price seals the deal. Flippin Fun was a fast-closing second in last; dangerous. Dutchmen Forever regressed in last after pairing up placings in prior two; rebound threat.

FIFTH: Stefanie On Fleek makes first start since moving to Rudy Rodriguez barn; "A" game predicted. Doll, also from Rodriguez stable, owns positional speed; big-time player. Corey Scores returns to claiming ranks after taking backward step in last; bounce-back potential.

SIXTH: Caumsett was dueled into defeat last time; softer flow predicted. Kreesa La Wrote was bested by a repeat winner when second in same last race as top selection; very playable. Epona's Dream was a close-up third at this level last out; right in the thick of this.

SEVENTH: Truth Hurts turns back to sprint and should pack intensified kick at juicy ticket. Slam Dunk is fresh and owns solid numbers; worth long look. Timely Tradition, an 11-time winner from 36 starts, is speedy and could prove tough on a soft lead.

EIGHTH: First Line moves to grass after winning second straight on May 30; handles surface switch. Good Old Boy has trained sharply since logging third career win on Belmont sod last out; dangerous. Compliant consistently delivers strong efforts for Chad Brown; if betting underlays are your thing.

NINTH: Masked Marauder returns to grass and drops into maiden claimers; rates close call in wide-open nightcap. Majestic Sky was a two-move second in last; very dangerous. Artie's Lit should move forward with race under belt; don't ignore. Boom Boom Kaboom needed last and owns fast numbers on best efforts. Portfolio Hedge, second in both starts, must be considered if able to escape AE list.

Steve Matthews
By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com

New York Sports

Kyle Palmieri of the New York Islanders celebrates
Isles-Bruins line matchups will be crucial to Monday's Game 5
Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks is defended
Barker: Griffin turned back clock for Nets in Game 1
In one of the few bright spots for
Lennon: Do the Yankees sound as if they understand the situation?
Yankees pitcher Luis Severino warming up his arm
Severino looks good in rehab start; Stanton not in lineup
Yankees DH Aaron Judge watches from the dugout
Yankees swept by Red Sox as rally halted by double play in the 10th
Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton returns to the
Lennon: Stanton on bench the most obvious sign of what Yanks are
Didn’t find what you were looking for?