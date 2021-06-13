Best bet: STAR DEVINE (8)

Best value: STRAIGHT SKINNY (9)

FIRST: Coinage holds an experience edge in six-horse field with five newcomers. Surprise Boss is from a dam that has produced five winners from eight foals to race; follow the money. Silver Samurai is firing bullets for first start; could be the goods.

SECOND: Equal Measure was pace-compromised last time; return to claimers seals the deal. Here Comes Jackie makes first start for high-percentage stable; dangerous. Short Pour logged two of three career wins on Belmont sod; very interesting.

THIRD: Chocolate Cookie showed potent late wallop last fall and is training with a purpose for return. Kreesie lost a head bob for all the marbles last time; be no surprise. War Canoe is more than good enough on "A" game. Giacosa was a willing third in last; logical contender.

FOURTH: Trash Talker projects as the main speed with aggressive handling. Advance Notice owns fast figures but frequently fails at short odds; you've been warned. Deputy Flag is fleet-footed and can prove very tough if able to shake clear from other front-runner.

FIFTH: Legit tallied swift late-pace number when a hard-charging third in last; demand value on struggling stable. Malibu Pro, from barn that has had problems finding winner's circle in NY, is a last-race victor that shows a history of pairing up big efforts; mixed message. Not That Brady should improve with return to dirt; don't ignore.

SIXTH: Palamos fired 5-furlong bullet since better-than-it-looks fourth in last; more to give. Miss Bonnie T logged three seconds and a third from last four starts; hard to ignore. Harvey's Princess gets first-time Lasix; very interesting.

SEVENTH: Fair Regis has trained strongly since much-the-best win at Finger Lakes last time; handles distance and surface. Rossa Veloce is quick from the gate and gets the meds; serious, front-end threat. Maiden Beauty could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat; right in the thick of this.

EIGHTH: Star Devine gets class relief after displaying improved speed in last; two, tight works in the interim seal the deal. Princess Fawzia makes peak start of form cycle and could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. Apurate is rested and owns positional speed; worth long look.

NINTH: Straight Skinny gets added ground after useful sixth in debut; forward move predicted. Tough Workout moves to grass after speed and fade in off-the-turf debut; very interesting. Lord Flintshire would be aided if fractions get fast and furious. Bielefeld has worked twice since being distanced in last; new runner on Thursday?