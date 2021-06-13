Best bet: ALBA'S STAR (3)

Best value: MADE MY DAY (9)

FIRST: Z'finale, an even fifth in last on turf, won by nearly nine lengths in prior start on dirt; rebounds. Lokoya Road, another that returns to main track, owns fast dirt numbers; dangerous. Wild Union, a late-running second in last, should be aided by added ground on Thursday.

SECOND: Pammy's Ready is one of just two runners in eight-horse field with experience; rates timid call. Kodama, the other entrant that has raced, was a clear-cut second in debut; worth long look. Divine Wine debuts for Chad Brown; need more?

THIRD: Alba's Star projects as the main speed with aggressive ride in bulky field. Wicked Mercury could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat if top selection wilts in the lane; very interesting. Unicorn Sally needed last and gets class relief; price will be tempting.

FOURTH: Kant Hurry Love compiled work tab that culminated with crisp half-mile breeze; ready at first asking. Shesawildjoker logged eye-catching work tab for first start; could be the goods. Saratoga Kisses was second to a tons-the-best winner in debut; must consider.

FIFTH: G C Cam drops, moves to dirt and makes first start since gelded; breakthrough predicted. Forgotten Mission is fleet-footed and makes third start of form cycle; big-time, front-running threat. Warfront Fighter is 0-for-16 but notched five seconds and a third from last six starts; hard to toss.

SIXTH: Danzigwiththestars has drilled three times since useful sixth in first start since five-month absence; forward move expected. Cotton fired half-mile bullet since hard-charging second in last; very playable. Athenry was a non-stressful fifth in debut; don't ignore. Bar Fourteen is quick from gate and could prove very tough on a soft lead.

SEVENTH: Beautiful Karen made forward move on pace and final numbers in last; more to come. Laura's Bellamy was a fast-figured second in last; regresses on Thursday? Princess Corey ships in for capable Maryland-based barn; right in the thick of this.

EIGHTH: Schokolade took backward step in last after two fast-figured efforts to start career; rebounds. Scuttlebuzz packs potent kick and looms the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues. Lookin for Trouble is speedy and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead.

NINTH: Made My Day is rested, training consistently and should pack enhanced late punch at 7 furlongs. Ballydooley is quick from the gate and could play out as the controlling speed; worth long look. Brazillionaire was an even third at this level last time; must consider. Kid Bourbon could run past them all if fractions get fast and furious.