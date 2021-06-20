Best bet: MASU (9)

Best value: THE GOLDEN DOOR (5)

FIRST: Jasminesque makes peak start of form cycle and logged only win on Belmont sod; call based on price. Quantitativbreezin was a front-running maiden winner in last; very dangerous. Jades Gelly makes first start since claimed by Karl Broberg; high-octane barn ends its NY skid?

SECOND: Firing Carol should fire enhanced kick with cutback to 6 furlongs. Mun Luv is fleet-footed and will prove very tough on a soft lead. Venus Oyzo logged half-mile bullet since improved third in last; worth long look.

THIRD: King James adds blinkers and cuts back to shorter sprint; half-mile bullet last week seals the deal. Digital Future was a strong second in last; be no surprise. First Law displayed newfound speed in last; very interesting.

FOURTH: Irresistible Girl regressed in last after wire-to-wire win in prior; rebounds. Make Or Break packs potent kick on "A" efforts; price will be tempting. Stay Home Mama also runs late and would be aided by pace meltdown.

FIFTH: The Golden Door owns fast late-pace figures and is training with a purpose for first start since November. Regal Speaker was a hard-charging second in last; logical contender. The Last Ace was a two-move fourth in first start since six-month absence; don't ignore.

SIXTH: Not a Trace adds blinkers and projects as the main speed with heads-up handling. Constitutionalrage is working sharply and makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; big-time player. Merry Maiden gets class relief for potent second-out stable; worth long look.

SEVENTH: Customerexperience gets class relief and should move forward in second start since two-month layoff. Violent Trick is rested and owns positional speed; must consider. Daria's Angel was freshened after winning two straight this spring; could easily take another.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

EIGHTH: Catch a Bid, 1-for-1 on Belmont turf, logged three tight works since last start. Jakarta is quick from gate and could prove very tough to collar on a soft lead. Robin Sparkles also is speedy and owns five wins and two seconds from eight starts; serious threat.

NINTH: Masu was pace-compromised in lone grass outing and has trained consistently for first start since November. Mazal Eighteen was a clear-cut second at this level in last; dangerous. The Promised Road is working with a purpose for first outing with maiden-claiming tag; don't overlook. Boomkittybyebye gets the meds for first start in eight months; must be factored into the mix.