Best bet: LEMON DROP ROAD (5)

Best value: MISS DELICIOUS (8)

FIRST: Action Potential projects as the main speed on the rail with aggressive tactics. Miss Interpret was a useful fourth in debut; improvement predicted. Interstatedaydream is training swiftly for debut for Brad Cox; could be the goods.

SECOND: Second Fortune logged three tight works since clear-cut placing in last; more to come. Go Cash Go tallied improved pace and final numbers when third in same race as top pick; very dangerous. Flipping Fun could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat.

THIRD: Union Gables owns sprinter's speed and could get the early jump with heads-up handling. Subsidiary regressed in last after fast-figured win in prior; bounce-back threat. Good Credence packs potent late wallop; could easily take this.

FOURTH: Knockout Punch owns fast late-pace figures and additional furlong should play to strength. Vodka Lemonade, a front-end maiden winner in last, looms the controlling speed once again. Holy Emperor should pack enhanced kick with cutback to sprint.

FIFTH: Lemon Drop Road adds blinkers after firing half-mile bullet since last start; breakthrough predicted. Repo Rocks took backward step in mud last time after series of fast-figured efforts; very dangerous. Primary Colors is training swiftly for debut; money should tell the tale.

SIXTH: Empress of War, a sharp second in debut, fired half-mile bullet for move to grass; suitable turf pedigree seals the deal. No Payne is fresh and working consistently; worth long look. Kreesa La Wrote will be aided by turnback to 6 furlongs; must consider.

SEVENTH: O'Trouble gets class relief making middle move and fading in last; call in contentious group. Fast Break delivers strong efforts with machinelike consistency; big-time threat. Respect for All is fleet-footed and pulls weight from field; very interesting.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

EIGHTH: Miss Delicious, a wire-to-wire maiden winner in last start; could get the early jump again in field that's light on speed. Third Draft packs potent late wallop and will be in the garden if top selection hits the wall in the lane. Line Dancing makes first start against N1X allowance foes; right in the thick of this.

NINTH: Bourbon Mission owns a stretch-running style that could be aided by probable pace dynamics. Doctor K owns bulletlike speed and could play out as the swiftest of the swift. Ahead of Plan drops after failing as the favorite in last; must be factored into the mix. Much Better is right in the thick of this on "A" efforts.