TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
SportsHorseracing

Steve Matthews' Belmont selections for Saturday, June 26

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Print

Best bet: WINNING FACTOR (7)

Best value: LILLY SIMONE (5)

FIRST: Little Red Button pressed spirited fractions at Monmouth last time; set for best in third start of form cycle. Ghostmon could be in the garden if pace meltdown ensues. Artie's Lit is lightly raced and has ample room for improvement; price will be tempting.

SECOND: Labarde is working swiftly for debut; best guess. Carpe All Day is another with a sharp training tab; follow the money. High Oak concluded work slate with 3-furlong bullet; must consider.

THIRD: Miss Liana was a determined front-end winner in last; more to come. She Answered was an even third in first start since eight-month absence; dangerous. Stunning Munnings could impact if fractions get hot and hectic.

FOURTH: Vici is riding a two-race winning streak; keeps on giving. Copper Town drops after chasing fast splits last time; front-running threat. Full Salute, another that's speedy, gets confident price boost; very interesting.

FIFTH: Lilly Simone tallied sharp final fraction when a clear-cut winner in last; pairs up. Jill's a Hot Mess, another last-race victor, is 1-for-1 on Belmont turf; worth long look. Magisterium needed last and gets class relief; must be factored into the mix.

SIXTH: Quasar has drilled twice since finishing a pole clear for second in last; soft spot. Baba is fleet-footed and will prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Love Me Tomorrow should improve with return to dirt; worth long look at long price.

SEVENTH: Winning Factor was compromised by glacial splits last out; better flow predicted. Rijeka is rested and handles the marathon distance; very playable. Mr. Alec could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat.

EIGHTH: Make Mischief tallied rapid final fraction in Acorn last time and fired crisp half-mile drill on June 20. Always Carina has visually and numerically impressed when winning both starts; likely underlay. Clairiere, a Grade 2 stakes winner, is training swiftly at Churchill Downs; right in the thick of intriguing Mother Goose.

NINTH: Alwayz Late should pack intensified late wallop with cutback to mile. Lovestruck has yet to taste defeat in two starts; solid work tab for first start since November. Nevisian Sunrise owns a win and three seconds from four starts; likely to be overbet.

10TH: Gailhorsewind was a hard-charging second in last; call based on price potential. Milestone Payment gets Lasix and fits the signature Chad Brown profile (rested, fast workouts); be no surprise. Quick Conversation was less than two lengths behind top selection after wide trip in last; could easily close the gap. Blue Lily owns turf bloodlines and debuts for Wes Ward; stay tuned to the tote.

Steve Matthews
By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com

New York Sports

Gary Sanchez #24 of the Yankees follows through
Home Run Derby? Sanchez has no interest in messing with a good thing
Massapequa Park native Kristine O'Brien, seen here at
Massapequa Park rower O'Brien finally an Olympian
Islanders fans before Game 4 of the Stanley
Best: Game 7 is for Islanders fans
Andy Greene #4 and Semyon Varlamov #40 of
Islanders aware trips to Cup Final are few and far between
Head coach Barry Trotz of the Islanders walks
Barry Trotz relishes the climb to hockey's Mount Everest
Sabrina Ionescu, with just two points and five
Still waiting on a full-strength Ionescu, Liberty fall to Sky
Didn’t find what you were looking for?