Best bet: WINNING FACTOR (7)

Best value: LILLY SIMONE (5)

FIRST: Little Red Button pressed spirited fractions at Monmouth last time; set for best in third start of form cycle. Ghostmon could be in the garden if pace meltdown ensues. Artie's Lit is lightly raced and has ample room for improvement; price will be tempting.

SECOND: Labarde is working swiftly for debut; best guess. Carpe All Day is another with a sharp training tab; follow the money. High Oak concluded work slate with 3-furlong bullet; must consider.

THIRD: Miss Liana was a determined front-end winner in last; more to come. She Answered was an even third in first start since eight-month absence; dangerous. Stunning Munnings could impact if fractions get hot and hectic.

FOURTH: Vici is riding a two-race winning streak; keeps on giving. Copper Town drops after chasing fast splits last time; front-running threat. Full Salute, another that's speedy, gets confident price boost; very interesting.

FIFTH: Lilly Simone tallied sharp final fraction when a clear-cut winner in last; pairs up. Jill's a Hot Mess, another last-race victor, is 1-for-1 on Belmont turf; worth long look. Magisterium needed last and gets class relief; must be factored into the mix.

SIXTH: Quasar has drilled twice since finishing a pole clear for second in last; soft spot. Baba is fleet-footed and will prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Love Me Tomorrow should improve with return to dirt; worth long look at long price.

SEVENTH: Winning Factor was compromised by glacial splits last out; better flow predicted. Rijeka is rested and handles the marathon distance; very playable. Mr. Alec could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

EIGHTH: Make Mischief tallied rapid final fraction in Acorn last time and fired crisp half-mile drill on June 20. Always Carina has visually and numerically impressed when winning both starts; likely underlay. Clairiere, a Grade 2 stakes winner, is training swiftly at Churchill Downs; right in the thick of intriguing Mother Goose.

NINTH: Alwayz Late should pack intensified late wallop with cutback to mile. Lovestruck has yet to taste defeat in two starts; solid work tab for first start since November. Nevisian Sunrise owns a win and three seconds from four starts; likely to be overbet.

10TH: Gailhorsewind was a hard-charging second in last; call based on price potential. Milestone Payment gets Lasix and fits the signature Chad Brown profile (rested, fast workouts); be no surprise. Quick Conversation was less than two lengths behind top selection after wide trip in last; could easily close the gap. Blue Lily owns turf bloodlines and debuts for Wes Ward; stay tuned to the tote.