Best bet: BEAUTIFUL LOVER (5)

Best value: HE'S NO LEMON (8)

FIRST: Albie makes peak start of form cycle after displaying improved speed in last; forward move predicted. Auburn Hills has trained sharply since winning last; dangerous. Obsessed could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat.

SECOND: Colormepazzi regressed in last after front-end win in prior; rebounds. Ragtime Blues drops and returns to dirt; worth long look. Charlie Five O is 1-for-1 at Belmont Park but makes first start since claimed by struggling stable; mixed message.

THIRD: Q F Seventy Five could get the early jump in field that's light on speed. Cambi Lion looms the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues. High Deff definitely can take this on "A" effort.

FOURTH: Financialstability tallied improved internal numbers in last; set for best. Manifest Destiny could be in the garden in fractions get hot and hectic. My Roxy Girl was a determined last-race winner; don't ignore.

FIFTH: Beautiful Lover owns field's fastest late-pace figures on best efforts. Traipsing gets class and distance relief; very interesting. I'llhandalthecash could play out as the controlling speed on tight-turned course.

SIXTH: King Moonracer could find 7-furlong trip right in his wheelhouse. Bar Fourteen is speedy and will prove tough on a soft lead; short odds are the concern. Oliver's Fortune would be aided by spirited splits; price will be tempting.

SEVENTH: Steam Engine projects as the main speed on the fence with heads-up handling. Tuggle owns fast numbers but has been sidelined for 14 months; must take the good with the bad. Get Set ships in from Parx and holds sharp current condition; must be factored into the mix.

EIGHTH: He's No Lemon packs potent late wallop and is training strongly for first start since November. Olympico fits the signature Chad Brown profile and has the benefit of the rail, too; be no surprise. Carom has won three of last six; right in the thick of this.

NINTH: Giramonte was a sharp second in last; soft spot. Perfect Banker makes first start since gelded; improvement expected. Nightspot is speedy and could secure unchallenged lead at fat ticket. Babagram concluded work tab with 3-furlong bullet; follow the money.