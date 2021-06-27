TODAY'S PAPER
Horseracing

Steve Matthews' Belmont selections for Thursday, July 1

By Steve Matthews
Best bet: HILLIARD (9)

Best value: MONGOLIAN HUMOR (1)

FIRST: Mongolian Humor drops, wheels back in a hurry and gets favorable cutback to sprint; forward move predicted. Excess Capacity is speedy but hails from struggling stable; mixed message. Persian Queen could impact if pace meltdown ensues.

SECOND: Noble Conquest was pace- and trip-compromised in last. Voliero lost a head bob for all the marbles last time; be no surprise. Masked Marauder makes first start with maiden-claiming tag and could play out as the speed of the speed.

THIRD: Extra Effort is fleet-footed and pulls weight from the field; set for best in third start of form cycle. Tenderness was a clear-cut winner the first time she touched Belmont loam on June 12; very dangerous. Kerik has won two of last three starts; must be factored into the mix.

FOURTH: Public Information tallied swift late-pace figure when besting a next-out winner in dominant victory last out; more to come. Jarreau, another last-race winner, could fall through the cracks in the wagering; don't overlook. Bringing the Heat was too close to hot pace last time; improvement expected in second start since eight-month layoff.

FIFTH: Darn That Song is the only member of six-horse field that has been to the post; terrible betting race. Princessinparadise ships in from Keeneland to make debut; stay tuned to the tote. Ready A.P. hails from potent first-out stable; must consider.

SIXTH: Evidence Based fits the classic Chad Brown profile (rested with sharp work slate); first start versus maiden claimers seals the deal. Know How, another that gets class relief, owns speed and needed last; very interesting. Little Nutter was an even fourth in last; don't ignore.

SEVENTH: Town Classic should find already potent late kick intensified with cutback to shorter sprint. Happy Farm owns positional speed and has 10 wins from 25 starts; big-time player. Strolling gets aggressive two-level class boost in first start for new barn; very interesting.

EIGHTH: Chasing Cara was speed-sharpened in first start since April last time; softer flow with added ground. Spungie packs solid kick and looms the prime beneficiary if top selection hits the wall in the stretch. Pandamom makes third start since five-month layoff; right in the thick of this on "A" game.

NINTH: Hilliard notched deceptively fast final fraction when a tough-trip fourth in last; breakthrough predicted. Prince of Caps has worked four times since useful fourth in last; very playable. Bail Out is 0-for-22 but owns fast numbers on best efforts; must consider. Centurion was a late-running second behind a much-the-best winner in last; hard to eliminate.

By Steve Matthews

