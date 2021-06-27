TODAY'S PAPER
Steven Matthews' selections for Friday, July 2

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Best bet: QUIET OUT EAST (9)

Best value: HAWAIIAN NOISES (3)

FIRST: Shining Colors is riding a forward line on pace and final numbers; more to give in second start since 15-month absence. Miss Alex could be the prime beneficiary if fractions get fast and furious. Tiz Her Way gets cutback, class drop and surface switch; very interesting.

SECOND: Damilano should pack enhanced kick with turnback to 6 furlongs. The Great Gazoo also cuts back to sprint and makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; very playable. Distractandattack is fleet-footed and will prove very tough on a soft lead.

THIRD: Hawaiian Noises logged improved pace figure in last; set breakthrough in third start of form cycle. Runabout could run past them all if pace meltdown ensues. Heavy Roller took backward step in last after winning prior two starts; rebound threat.

FOURTH: Anzio Beach fell victim to sizzling splits in last; softer flow predicted. Beach Front is fresh and consistently delivers strong efforts; must consider. Tapalist makes first start since claimed by Robertino Diodoro; must be factored into the mix.

FIFTH: Surprise Boss showed late interest in debut; move to grass could play to strength. Raw Courage also switches to sod after willing second in first start; logical contender. Run Curtis Run is from a dam that has produced two grass winners; follow the money.

SIXTH: Epona's Dream was pace- and trip-compromised last out; improvement predicted. Cali Fitz moves to grass for top-shelf turf barn; worth long look. Caumsett is speedy and will prove a tough customer on an unchallenged lead.

SEVENTH: Uncle Moonlight tallied career-best late-pace figure when a solid third in last; additional furlong seals the deal. Liam's Fire has drilled swiftly since visually impressive score on June 10; sidesteps the bounce at a price? Brilliant Brooks owns fast numbers but has failed as the favorite in last four starts; handle with care.

EIGHTH: Dublinornothin moves to turf after determined win for this price on June 17; transfers razor-sharp condition to new footing. Purrageous Dyna was compromised by wide trips in last two starts; very interesting. Kokopelli is 2-for-2 and hard to fault, looms a decided underlay; for those who don't consider the odds.

NINTH: Quiet Out East regressed in last after breakthrough-figure win in prior; rebounds. Cold Hard Cash fired 5-furlong bullet for first start in 50 days; worth long look. Good Old Boy, a three-time winner on Belmont sod, drops to level of victory two starts back; dangerous. Klickitat is fresh, training sharply and owns fast back numbers; right in the thick of this.

